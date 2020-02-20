Autonomous Train Technology Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

The latest research report entitled Autonomous Train Technology Market (by grade of automation (GoA1 + GoA2, GoA3, and GoA4), train type (long-distance, tram), components (radar module, optical sensor), technology (communications-based train control, European rail traffic management)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of autonomous train technology.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure autonomous train technology cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential autonomous train technology growth factors. According to the report the global autonomous train technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Autonomous train technology is the combination of the different technologies that are used to help automatic operations of trains. It is basically used on automated guideway transits and rapid transit systems that are easier to ensure the safety of humans. Systems chose to maintain a driver (train operator) to mitigate risks associated with failures or emergencies. The autonomous train technology market’s growth is attributed to the need for a safe, efficient, fast and reliable mode of transportation. In addition, the need to reduce accidents caused by human error is leading to the growth of the autonomous train technology market.

Further, continuous growing budget allocations by several governments for the development of railways to deploy modern technologies, growing public infrastructure to cater the need of future transportation requirements, development of cheap transport system to reduce the pressure on-road transportation system, etc. are driving the growth of the autonomous train technology market. But, economic slowdown, limited budget allocation for the modernization of the rail transport work as an obstacle in the development of an autonomous train technologies market.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Autonomous Train Technology Device Market

On the basis of region, the global autonomous train technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific dominates the global autonomous train technology device market. Some of the factors driving the Asia-Pacific’s autonomous train technology market are rapid infrastructural development, continuous increase in government budget allocation for the rail transport sector.

Additionally, the growing focus of China and the Indian government for faster rail transport is a major boosting factor for the growth of this market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register high CAGR owing to the increasing installation of metro lines in urban areas for commuting purpose in China and India is growing at a faster pace than other countries, is helping to grow this market in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global autonomous train technology market covers segments such as the grade of automation, train type, components, and technology. On the basis of grade of automation the global autonomous train technology market is categorized into GoA1 + GoA2, GoA3, and GoA4. On the basis of train type the global autonomous train technology market is categorized into long-distance, suburban, tram, monorail and subway/metro.

On the basis of components, the global autonomous train technology market is categorized into a radar module, optical sensor & camera, odometer, antenna, lidar module, infrared camera, and others. On the basis of technology the global autonomous train technology market is categorized into communications-based train control, European rail traffic management system, automatic train control, and positive train control.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global autonomous train technology market such as Thales Group, Alstom S.A., Hitachi Ltd., Bombardier Transportation, Ansaldo STS, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric, CRRC Corporation Limited, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. and General Electric.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global autonomous train technology market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of autonomous train technology market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the autonomous train technology market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the autonomous train technology market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.