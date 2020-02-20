Big Data and Machine Learning in Telecom Market Research Technology Outlook 2018-2023

Summary

Latest Research Report on “Big Data and Machine Learning in Telecom Market” Added by Analytical Research Cognizance which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis

Description

Telecom big data spending includes distributed storage and computing Hadoop (and Spark) clusters, HDFS file systems, SQL and NoSQL software database frameworks, and other operational software. Telecom analytics software, such as for revenue assurance, business intelligence, strategic marketing, and network performance, are considered separately . The evolution from non-machine learning based descriptive analytics to machine learning driven predictive analytics is also considered. Telecom data meets the fundamental 3Vs criteria of big data: velocity, variety, and volume, and should be supported with a big data infrastructure (processing, storage, and analytics) for both real-time and offline analysis.

According to this study, over the next five years the Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Brief about Big Data and Machine Learning in Telecom Market Report with TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-big-data-and-machine-learning-in-telecom-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023

This study considers the Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Descriptive analytics

Predictive analytics

Feature engineering

Segmentation by application:

Processing

Storage

Analyzing

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Get Sample for Big Data and Machine Learning in Telecom Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/196403

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Allot

Argyle data

Ericsson

Guavus

HUAWEI

Intel

NOKIA

Openwave mobility

Procera networks

Qualcomm

ZTE

Google

AT&T

Apple

Amazon

Microsoft

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Market Size 2018-2023

2.1.2 Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Segment by Type

2.2.1 Descriptive analytics

2.2.2 Predictive analytics

2.2.3 Machine learning

2.2.4 Feature engineering

2.3 Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Market Size Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

2.3.2 Global Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

2.4 Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Segment by Application

2.4.1 Processing

2.4.2 Storage

2.4.3 Analyzing

2.5 Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Market Size Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

2.5.2 Global Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

Chapter Three: Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Key Players

3.1 Date of Key Players Enter into Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom

3.2 Key Players Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Product Offered

3.3 Key Players Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Funding/Investment Analysis

3.4 Funding/Investment

3.4.1 Funding/Investment by Regions

3.4.2 Funding/Investment by End Industry

3.5 Key Players Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.6 Key Players Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Market Ranking

3.8 New Product/Technology Launches

3.9 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.10 Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter Four: Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom by Regions

4.1 Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Big Data & Machine Learning in Telecom Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

……..

Place Purchase order for Big Data and Machine Learning in Telecom Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/196403

About Us:

http://arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically . With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com