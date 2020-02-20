Car Rental Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

The latest research report entitled Car Rental Market (by car type (luxury cars, economy cars, subs, and muvs), and category (local usage, airport transport, and outstation) and fuel type (gasoline and petrol and diesel)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of car rental. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure car rental cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report.

The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential car rental growth factors. According to the report the global car rental market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A car rental agency is a company that rents automobiles for short periods generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks. Additionally, Car rental agencies primarily serve people who require a temporary vehicle. Along with the basic rental of a vehicle, car rental agencies offer extra products such as insurance, global positioning system (GPS) navigation systems, entertainment systems, mobile phones, and portable Wi-Fi and child safety seats.

An increase in international tourism coupled with awareness about rental car services are anticipated to be the major factors driving the growth of the car rental market. Additionally, the increasing trend of using the internet for customizing travel trips and online reservations and bookings is expected to boost the use of technology in the car rental market over the upcoming years.

Moreover, leading car rental service providers are offering quality services and promoting their brands at airports and this is helping customers to adopt their services. However, Fluctuation in the crude oil prices and increased operational cost are the factors anticipated to hamper the growth of the car rental market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, Several car companies are using mobile-based applications to communicate the fare, discount coupons, promotional offers, availability of cars, and real-time tracking details to the consumers. This, in turn, is providing several opportunities for the key players in the car rental market. Furthermore, the trouble-free process of online reservations and bookings increases convenience for both the operators and customers, which are anticipated to open doors of opportunity for the industry growth in the upcoming years.

North America Dominated the Car Rental Market

Among the geographies, North America dominated the car rental market followed by the Asia Pacific owing to the consumer preference coupled with the presence of a large number of key operators in the North American regions. Moreover, a growing number of business trips as both domestic and international and the number of air travelers is expected to increase the demand for such services in the North American regions.

On the other hand, the expansion of leading car rental companies along with technological advancements in regions such as the Asia Pacific is anticipated to nurture demand for car rental services in the upcoming years. Moreover, strengthening the position of the medical tourism industry is augmented to drive the Asia Pacific market for car rentals in the years to come.

The major players in the car rental market are Avis, Hertz, Sixt, and GLobalCARS. These players in the car rental industry are concentrating on providing low-cost care services, particularly for leisure markets. Additionally, the Mahindra group’s e-vehicle arm Mahindra Electric has extended its partnership with a car rental firm Zoom car. Moreover, Car services provider Avis India has announced the launch of its international transport drive service in the Indian market. On the other hand, Avis has provided its car rental services across 110 countries across EMEA, APAC, USA, and Canada for its Indian customers.

Segment Covered

The report on the global car rental market covers segments such as car type, and application and fuel type. On the basis of car type, the global car rental market is categorized into luxury cars, economy cars, SUVs and MUVs. On the basis of application, the global car rental market is categorized into local usage, airport transport, and outstation. On the basis of fuel type, the global car rental market is categorized into gasoline and petrol and diesel.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global car rental market such as Carzonrent, Al-Futtaim Group, EuropCar, The Hertz Coorporation, Sixt, Avis Budget Group, Inc., Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Uber Technologies.inc, and Enterprise Holding Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global car rental market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the car rental market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the car rental market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the car rental market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.