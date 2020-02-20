Chinese Cancer Intervention Market Research and Development Process 2025
The Chinese cancer intervention market reached nearly $41.1 billion in 2016. This market should reach $46.7 billion in 2017 and $89.3 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% through 2022.
Cancer treatment services as a segment should reach nearly $43.9 billion in 2017 and $83.6 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 13.8% through 2022.
Diagnosis and detection services as a segment should reach nearly $2.9 billion in 2017 and $5.8 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.0% through 2022.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Largest Segments in the Chinese Cancer Intervention Market
Fastest Growing Segments in the Chinese Cancer Intervention Market
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Market Background
Number of Cancer Cases in China
Geographical Distribution
Medical System
Drug Distribution System in China
Drug Makers
Foreign Drug Makers
Government Relationship
First- and Second-Tier Cities
Sales Channels
Homegrown Drug Makers
Government Relationship
List of Table
Summary Table : Chinese Market for Cancer Intervention, by Service Type, Through 2022
Table 1 : Cancer Cases and Shares in China, by Indication, in 2015
Table 2 : Cancer Cases and Rates in China, by Indication, in 2015
Table 3 : Number of Hospitals in China, by Type, 2014 and 2015
Table 4 : Number of City and County Hospitals in China, by Grade, 2014 and 2015
Table 5 : Number of City and County Hospitals in China, by Ownership, 2014 and 2015
Table 6 : Numbers of Town and Village Hospitals in China, by Type, 2014 and 2015
Table 7 : Key Market Trends for the Cancer Intervention Market in China
Table 8 : Key Technology Trends for Cancer Intervention in China
Table 9 : Chinese Market for Cancer Intervention, by Major Segments, Through 2022
Table 10 : Chinese Antitumor Drug Market, by Technology Type, Through 2022
Table 11 : Chinese Immunopotentiator Market, by Technology Type, Through 2022
Table 12 : Chinese Immunosuppressor Market, by Technology Type, Through 2022
Table 13 : Chinese Adjuvant Drug Market, by Technology Type, Through 2022
