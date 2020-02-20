Coal Tar Pitch Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Present Scenario, Drivers and Trends
Coal tar pitch is a complex chemical with 22 chemical and physical properties obtained through coal tar distillation, which involves the conversion of coal tar into a variety of intermediate chemical products. Coal-tar pitch is a thick black liquid that remains after the distillation of coal tar. It is used as a base for coatings and paint, in roofing and paving, and as a binder in asphalt products. Both coal tar and coal-tar pitch contain many chemical compounds, including carcinogens such as benzene.
The global sales of coal tar pitch are from 3211.7 K MT in 2000 to 9850.1 K MT in 2013. In 2013, the global coal tar pitch sales market was led by China and USA major manufacturers’ activities of coal tar pitch are RuTGERS, JFE, Koppers Industries, Shanghai Baosteel，Shanxi Coking, Wugang Coking are the China sales leader.
Coal tar pitch downstream is wide, and the major fields are aluminum industry, graphite electrodes, roofing etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of coal tar pitch, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.
The global Coal Tar Pitch market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Coal Tar Pitch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coal Tar Pitch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
RuTGERS
JFE
Koppers Industries
Coopers Creek
Tangent Rail
Shanghai Baosteel
Shanxi Coking
Wugang Coking
Jining Carbon
Shandong Gude Chemical
Lone Star Specialties
Baoshun
Shandong Weijiao
Xinnuolixing
Risun
Zhongyi
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch
High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch
Low Temperature Coal Tar Pitch
Others
Segment by Application
Aluminum Industry
Graphite Electrodes
Roofing
Other
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Coal Tar Pitch Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Coal Tar Pitch Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Coal Tar Pitch Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Coal Tar Pitch Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Coal Tar Pitch Business
Chapter Eight: Coal Tar Pitch Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
