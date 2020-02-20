Coal Tar Pitch Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Present Scenario, Drivers and Trends

Global Coal Tar Pitch Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Coal tar pitch is a complex chemical with 22 chemical and physical properties obtained through coal tar distillation, which involves the conversion of coal tar into a variety of intermediate chemical products. Coal-tar pitch is a thick black liquid that remains after the distillation of coal tar. It is used as a base for coatings and paint, in roofing and paving, and as a binder in asphalt products. Both coal tar and coal-tar pitch contain many chemical compounds, including carcinogens such as benzene.

The global sales of coal tar pitch are from 3211.7 K MT in 2000 to 9850.1 K MT in 2013. In 2013, the global coal tar pitch sales market was led by China and USA major manufacturers’ activities of coal tar pitch are RuTGERS, JFE, Koppers Industries, Shanghai Baosteel，Shanxi Coking, Wugang Coking are the China sales leader.

Coal tar pitch downstream is wide, and the major fields are aluminum industry, graphite electrodes, roofing etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of coal tar pitch, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

The global Coal Tar Pitch market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Coal Tar Pitch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coal Tar Pitch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

RuTGERS

JFE

Koppers Industries

Coopers Creek

Tangent Rail

Shanghai Baosteel

Shanxi Coking

Wugang Coking

Jining Carbon

Shandong Gude Chemical

Lone Star Specialties

Baoshun

Shandong Weijiao

Xinnuolixing

Risun

Zhongyi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

Low Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

Others

Segment by Application

Aluminum Industry

Graphite Electrodes

Roofing

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Coal Tar Pitch Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Coal Tar Pitch Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Coal Tar Pitch Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Coal Tar Pitch Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Coal Tar Pitch Business

Chapter Eight: Coal Tar Pitch Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

