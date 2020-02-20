Compressor Valves Market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR 5.8% over the forecast period

Global Compressor Valves Market: Overview

This report on the global compressor valves market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the growth of the compressor valves market during the said period. The study provides comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value and volume estimates (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) across different geographies.

Global Compressor Valves Market: Trends and Opportunities

Growth of the compressor valves market is directly related to the performance of end-use industries such as oil & gas, power, and metal & mining. Demand for compressor valves is expected to rise in the near future, due to expansion of downstream networks and increase in the adoption of pipelines for transportation. North America-based oil & gas companies are expected to undergo expansion in the next few years, as the oil & gas industry in the region is responding quickly to the rise in crude oil prices. Though the overall recovery of the global oil & gas industry is still sluggish, the rate of investments in the North America market is likely to increase in the next few years. This would have a positive impact on the global compressor valves market in the near future. Compressors have been identified as a source of emissions during production, processing, and storage of oil and gas. Compressors are mechanical devices that increase the pressure of natural gas and facilitate the transportation of natural gas from the production site, through the supply chain, to the consumer. Vented emissions from compressors occur from seals or packing surrounding the mechanical compression components of the compressor.

Global Compressor Valves Market: Key Segments

The compressor valves market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market has been classified into ring valves, plate valves, poppet valves, and others (concentric valves, channel valves etc.). By application, the compressor valves market is segmented into oil and gas, power plants/stations, metal and mining, and others (food and beverage, ships, chemical, pharmaceuticals etc.). Geographically, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Global Compressor Valves Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key developments in the compressor valves market. Porter’s Five Force Analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition is included in the report. Value chain analysis which shows workflow in the compressor valves market and identifies raw material service providers and distribution channels are covered in the report. Segment trends and regional trends are part of the report. It also covers segment-wise comparison matrix, incremental opportunity analysis, and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America along with all the countries included in these regions. The same has also been provided for the product segments.

Global Compressor Valves Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global compressor valves market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players based on their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of the compressor valves market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global compressor valves market include Burckhardt Compression, Compressor Engineering Corporation (CECO), Compressor Products International, Cook Compression, Cozzani, Dresser-Rand, H&S Valve, Inc., HOERBIGE, KB Delta, and ASI Services.

The global compressor valves market is segmented as below:

Global Compressor Valves Market, by Type

Ring Valves

Plate Valves

Poppet Valves

Others (Concentric Valves, Channel Valves etc.)

Global Compressor Valves Market, by Application

Oil and Gas

Power Plants/Stations

Metal and Mining

Others (Food and Beverage, Ships, Chemical,

Pharmaceuticals etc.)

Global Compressor Valves Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

