Contactless Payments Market Rising Trends and Business Outlook 2019 to 2025

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Contactless Payments.

The Global Contactless Payments Market was valued at $6,734 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $25,565 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Top Leading Companies are: Gemalto N.V.,Visa Inc.,Giesecke & Devrient GmbH,Heartland Payment Systems,Verifone Systems Inc.,Ingenico Group SA,On Track Innovations (OTI) Ltd,Oberthur Technologies Morpho,Thales Group,Wirecard AG

The demand within the global market for contactless payment transaction has been expanding on account of the need to make secure, safe, and easy payments across several industrial units. Contact payment transaction involves the use of near field communication (NFC) or RFID technologies in order to debit or credit money from one account to the other. The advent of contactless payment transaction has eased buying procedures for individuals, companies, and other entities. Owing to the aforementioned factors, it is legit to expound that the global market for contactless payment transaction would experience an unprecedented rise in demand over the coming years.

The ability to make online payments from laptops, smart phones, and other smart devices has helped people in streamlining their tasks. Furthermore, most people prefer to carry as little cash as possible during travel and other commutes, and this brings contactless payment transaction services to the fore. Over the past decade, several industries including healthcare, automotive, and infrastructure have become reliant on the use of contactless payment for several purposes.

The analysis shows that the spending on contactless payment technology is increasing globally due to the increasing Information and Communications Technology (ICT) integration across different verticals, especially in the developing regions. Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2016 due to technological advancement and increasing contactless smart card roll-outs in the region. North America stands second in terms of market share. APAC is the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The high growth rate in APAC is attributed to the increasing technological adoption and growing number of contactless payment technology enabled mobile handsets in countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and India.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Contactless Payments Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Contactless Payments Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Contactless Payments Market.

Contactless Payments Market, by Types:

Payment Terminal Solution

Transaction Management

Security and Fraud Management

Hosted point-of-sales

Analytics

Contactless Payments Market, by Applications:

Retail

Transportation

Healthcare

Hospitality

Government

