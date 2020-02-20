Electric Winches Market – Major Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2026 – Haacon Hebetechnik GmbH, Harken, Inc., Köster GmbH & Co

Electric Winches Market – Overview

Electric winches are electronic devices used to pull up the load. Winches are used for lifting and moving all kinds of loads in various applications, such as renewables, marine, automotive, industrial, and civil engineering. These winches are available in the market as electric winches, hydraulic winches, manual winches, and pneumatic winches. Winches use a series of gears to transfer the power from the motor to the drum. This power is used to rotate the drum resulting in the spooling out or spooling in of the rope. Electrical winches are available in various pulling capacity from 150 kg to 10,000 kg.

Increasing industrial applications have prompted the use of electrical winches for applications of pulling up of freight and cargo. Marine application of electrical winches has increased (increasing fishing activities in the sea). Import and export of goods has increased by 4.4 percent in 2018; this has increased the application of electric winches in cargo ships. Usage of electric winches in the automotive sector is increasing as these winches help to pull vehicles in mountainous terrains. Electric winches are mostly used in the mining industry. These winches can be set inside the mine for lifting and pulling of load and also used in the coal and metal mines such as silver, zinc, cooper, iron, etc. These winches are sealed and have an automatic disc brake and the seal protects the winch from moisture and contaminants. It is built to thrive in harsh environments. Moving of freight is very tedious and hectic. Globalization has led to increasing trade activities between nations which has boosted the electric winches market. These winches have great capacity to pull the load of the freight in and out of the cargo ships.

Electric Winches Market – Drivers and Restraints

Advantages of electric winches is expected to help in the growth of the electric winches market. An electrical power winch has greater capacity to lift heavier objects along with less manual labor. The high bearing capacity decreases the operation cost and thus electric winches are more cost efficient. Electric winches are less noisy than hydraulic and manual winches which helps in reducing noise pollution and reduce the stress for the operator.

There are some restraints of electric winches which can affect the demand for the product. Electric winches are powered by electricity and convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. Power failure is a major drawback for electric winches. Disruption in power can affect the performance of electric winches. Electric winches consume more power and it may not be cost efficient. However, electric winches have substitutes; thus, consumers have the choice to purchase other winches such as hydraulic winches or manual winches. Electric winches may cause electric shock if the operator does not give proper attention while operating it.

Electric Winches Market – Segmentation

The global electric winches market can be segmented in terms of product type, motor type, application, and region. Based on product type, the global electric winches market can be classified into single reel, double reel, and line shaft. In terms of motor type, the electric winches market can be classified into single phase and double phase. Based on application, the electric winches market can be segmented into mining, freight, marine, automotive, and others. Based on region, the electric winches market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Electric Winches Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the global electric winches market are Haacon Hebetechnik GmbH, Harken, Inc., Köster GmbH & Co. KG, Mile Marker Industries LLC, Ramsey Winch Company, Inc., Superwinch, LLC, Verlinde, W.W. Grainger, Inc., Warn Industries., Westin Automotive Inc., Dymot Engineering Company, and Thern Inc.