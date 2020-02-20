Fintech Investment Market Outlook to 2025 | ZhongAn (China), Oscar, Wealth front, Quefangi, Funding Circle, Kreditech, Avant., Atom Bank, Klarna, Our Crowd

FEB 2019,USA NEWS- Global Fintech Investment Market to reach USD 152.94 billion by 2025.FinTech or financial technology has emerged as a relatively new industry in India.FinTech is an industry comprising companies that use technology to offer financial services. These companies operate in insurance, asset management and payment, and numerous other industries.

Top manufactureres: ZhongAn (China), Oscar, Wealth front, Quefangi, Funding Circle, Kreditech, Avant., Atom Bank, Klarna, Our Crowd

Global Fintech Investment Market valued approximately USD 39.6 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.40% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The growth of an alternative business model that can both replace and complement traditional payment practices is a key growth driver for the fintech market growth. Major banks are helping to incubate, invest in, or partner with FinTech companies. For instance, Oradian, a software provider caters to organizations that offer financial services to low-income individuals. Oradian develops core systems that help microfinance institutions manage their clients efficiently and facilitates day-to-day operations. The Oradian business model relies primarily on creating a niche in the microfinance industry as developing countries are encouraging microfinance institutions and dispersing credit to small businesses in a bid to revive economic growth.



The growing popularity of blockchain is also expected to aid market growth over the forecast period. The blockchain is considered the world’s most popular bitcoin wallet. Many banks are opting for this technology to execute different tasks (such as authentication processes) or to verify documents residing within the banking system. Blockchain technology can help complete business-to-business transfers at significantly low costs and with minimal decentralization

By Application:

P2P Lending

Online Acquiring and Mobile Wallets

Personal Finance Management or Private Financial Planning

MSME Services

MPOS

Mobile First Banking

Bitcoin

Crowd Funding

Others

Customization: We also offers customizations in the industry report as per the companys specific needs. Key Questions Answered in the Global Fintech Investment Industry Report

 What is the overall market size in 2017? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025?

 Which region would have high demand for product in the upcoming years?

 What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

 Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?

 What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?

