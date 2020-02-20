Forecast and Analysis on Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market by Infinium Global Research

The latest report on “Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market (Type – Prerenal Acute Kidney Injury, Postrenal Acute Kidney Injury, and Intrinsic Renal Acute Kidney Injury; Treatment – Dialysis, and Supportive Care; End-user – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global acute kidney injury treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Acute kidney injuries occur due to the building of waste products in the blood. Acute kidney injury causes severe inflation and damage to the kidney. Acute kidney injuries are more common among the geriatric population suffering from various other diseases. Symptoms of acute kidney injuries include swelling in legs, ankles, less urine discharge, and chest pain. The growth of the global healthcare sector contributes to the treatment of acute kidney injuries.

The rising prevalence of acute kidney injuries globally is a major factor contributing to the growth of the acute kidney injury treatment market. As per the International Society of Nephrology, every year there are around 13.3 million cases of acute kidney injury. Additionally, 1.7 million deaths are caused by acute kidney injury per year globally. Renal ultrasonography is the most appropriate and useful radiologic test in the evaluation of patients suffering from acute kidney injury. The development in renal ultrasonography required to find out the reversible cause of acute injury stimulates the expansion of the acute kidney injury treatment market.

Additionally, favorable government initiatives for creating awareness about acute kidney injury led to the rise in demand for acute kidney injury treatment. The growing geriatric population worldwide is one of cause for the rise in acute kidney injury treatment market. In 2017, the global population aged 60 years and over is 962 million and expected to reach nearly 2.1 billion by 2050. In addition, the surge in the number of clinical trials of drugs to treat acute kidney injury, growing adoption of advanced technologies and enhancement in healthcare services promotes the expansion of the acute kidney injury treatment market. On the other side, the side effects of drugs used in acute kidney injury treatment hamper the growth market. Moreover, research and development promote innovations and advancements in acute kidney injury treatment creating several opportunities for the growth of the market.

Based on geography, the global acute kidney injury treatment market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have the largest share in the global acute kidney injury treatment market. The increasing diseases oriented drug research and the availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure in North America drives the growth of the acute kidney injury treatment market in North America. Europe is expected to be a lucrative region for the market. The enhanced healthcare infrastructure in Europe stimulates the growth of the acute kidney injury treatment market in Europe. Asia-Pacific region has healthy growth in the global acute kidney injury treatment market due to the increasing patient pool and surges in investments for better healthcare facilities in Asia-Pacific.

Segment Covered

The report on the global acute kidney injury treatment market covers segments such as type, treatment, and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include prerenal acute kidney injury, postrenal acute kidney injury, and intrinsic renal acute kidney injury. On the basis of treatment, the sub-markets include dialysis and supportive care. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end-users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., AM-Pharma BV, LG Chem Ltd., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, and other companies.

