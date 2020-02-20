Gasoline Direct Injection System Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market (by engine type (I3, I4, V6, V8, and Others), GDI support technologies (gasoline particulate filter, and gasoline turbocharger), vehicle type (passenger, and commercial), sale channel (OEM’s, and aftermarket)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of gasoline direct injection (GDI) system.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure gasoline direct injection (GDI) system cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential gasoline direct injection (GDI) system growth factors. According to the report, the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Gasoline direct injection (GDI) system is a form of fuel injection. The gasoline direct injection system is highly pressurized gasoline and this system is used in modern two-stroke and four-stroke gasoline engines of vehicles. The highly pressurized gasoline is injected through a common rail fuel line into the combustion chamber of each cylinder of the engine. High pressure is used to inject fuel into the combustion chamber directly, where Multipoint fuel injection (MPFI) injects fuel into the intake tract or cylinder that requires low pressure. The results of the GDI system are increased power, fuel efficiency, and ultra-lean-burn of fuel.

The gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to advantages such as engine downsizing, improved engine performance, thermal efficiency, and an increase in usage of alternative fuel such as ethanol. Furthermore, high fuel efficiency, turbocharging, and the significant reduction in emission and the stringent emission standards are driving the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) market.

Moreover, the advancement of turbo GDI systems, the development of GDI systems in upcoming hybrid vehicles to improve propulsion, and the adoption of newer emission standards in various countries are expected to provide a beneficial opportunity for the GDI systems market. However, as compared with port fuel Injection high cost of Gasoline Direct Injection hampers the growth of the GDI system.

Based on the region, the North America region is the largest dominating region of the gasoline direct injection market. Stringent regulations enforced by the government about vehicular emission control are supplementing the market growth. The increasing usage of automobiles and increasing disposable income are the factors driving the market’s growth prospects in the North America region during the next few years. According to the International Air Agency, around 6.5 million deaths occur each year due to poor air quality. In addition, European Union directives and related legislation bound the number of regulated pollutants that can be emitted by new motor vehicles and engines sold in Europe.

Segment Covered

The report on the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market covers segments such as engine type, GDI support technologies, vehicle type, and sale channel. On the basis of engine type, the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is categorized into i3, i4, v6, v8, and others. On the basis of GDI support technologies, the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is categorized into gasoline particulate filter (GPF), and gasoline turbocharger. On the basis of vehicle type, the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is categorized into passenger, and commercial. On the basis of the sale channel, the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is categorized into OEM and aftermarket.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market such as Continental AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Delphi Automotive LLP, DENSO CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanadyne, Keihin Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Renesas Electronics Corporation., and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.