Global Agriculture Tires Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis 2019

Agriculture tires generally refer to tires equipped on agricultural machinery and vehicles. As the working conditions are different, the features and specifications of agriculture tires are not same to tires for common vehicles.

Globally, the agriculture tires market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of agriculture tires is relatively higher than some light tires. Some enterprises are well-known for the wonderful performance of their agriculture tires and related services. At the same time, some countries such as Germany, UK and USA are remarkable in the global agriculture tires industry because of their market share and technology status of agriculture tires.

The consumption volume of agriculture tires is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of agriculture tires industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of agriculture tires is still promising.

The product average Price declined in the past few years due to the market competition and the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to most of the manufacturers will enter the developing countries such as China.

Although the market competition of agriculture tires is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of agriculture tires and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

According to this study, over the next five years the Agriculture Tires market will register a -0.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4350 million by 2024, from US$ 4420 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Agriculture Tires business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

Radial AgricultureÂ Tires

Bias (Crossply) AgricultureÂ Tires

Segmentation by application

Tractors tyres

Harvester tyres

Sprayer tyres

Trailer tyres

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Titan International

Pirelli

Trelleborg

AGT

BKT

Mitas

Sumitomo

Nokian

Harvest King

K. Tyre

Carlisle

Specialty Tires

Delta

CEAT

Xugong Tyres

Taishan Tyre

Shandong Zhentai

Double Coin

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Agriculture Tires Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

