Global Aircraft Engines Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Aircraft Engines Market (by engine type (turbofan engine, turboprop engine, turboshaft engine, and turbojet), platform (fixed-wing and rotary-wing) and application (commercial aviation and military aviation)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of aircraft engines.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure aircraft engines cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential aircraft engine growth factors. According to the report the global aircraft engines market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

An aircraft engine is a component of the propulsion system that generates mechanical power. Aircraft engines produce emissions that are similar to other emissions resulting from fossil fuel combustion. A variety of aircraft engines is available for different end-use applications including passenger, cargo, military and aerospace applications.

An increasing number of aircraft passengers has led to Increase demand for Aircraft and Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Engines, which in turn is driving the growth of the aircraft engines market. Additionally, Increase in demand for fuel-efficient engines and aircraft engines is projected to gain high importance in the military sector disputing drug trafficking and terrorism.

This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the aircraft engines market. However, factors such as high maintenance and manufacturing cost followed by a lack of production facilities are likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, aircraft with better fuel injection systems and low noise emissions because of long-lasting technological developments in the field of engine design is projected to create several growth opportunities for the key players in the aircraft engines. On the other hand, an Increase in Demand for Lightweight Aircraft Engines and continuous rising demand for said end-user applications, the aircraft market is anticipated to grow in proportion to the demand for aircraft.

Moreover, to fulfill the demands the aircraft manufacturers are engaged to design and develop more sophisticated and efficient engines over the years to come.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the global aircraft engines market. However, Japan is projected to be on the slower side of the international aircraft engine market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive on the buildout of inter-regional trade in India and China.

Segment Covered

The report on the global aircraft engines market covers segments such as engine type, platform, and application. On the basis of engine type, the global aircraft engines market is categorized into the turbofan engine, turboprop engine, turboshaft engine, and turbojet. On the basis of platform the global aircraft engines market is categorized into fixed-wing and rotary-wing. On the basis of application the global aircraft engines market is categorized into commercial aviation and military aviation.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global aircraft engines market such as MTU Aero Engines AG, Textron, Inc., Engine Alliance LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Safran SA, International Aero Engines AG, United Technologies Corporation, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC., CFM International SA, and General Electric Co.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global aircraft engines market.

Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of aircraft engines market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the aircraft engines market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the aircraft engines market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.