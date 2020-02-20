Global Analytical Standards Market’s Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2025

The latest report on “Analytical Standards Market (Type – Organic, and Inorganic; Application – Food & Beverage, Environmental, Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences, Forensic, and Veterinary; Technique – Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Physical Properties Testing, and Titrimetry): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global analytical standards market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Analytical standards assess the purity and quality of drugs and formulated medicine. Analytical standards are used to perform tests or calibration of an analyzer. These standards are important for achieving optimal performance and compliance. Analytical standards have growth opportunities in various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, petrochemistry, veterinary, Forensics, chromatography, and others.

The rising public concerns related to optimal food safety and quality drive the growth of the analytical standards market. Moreover, the increasing number of applications of analytical techniques in metabolomics and proteomics are other factors contributing to market growth. The integration of proteomics and metabolomics explores genetic and rare metabolic diseases. Further, the strict regulatory policies in the pharmaceutical industry and growing investments in research and development lead to the expansion of the analytical standards market. The stringent regulations regarding effective pollution monitoring and control encourage the growth of the same.

In addition, the rise in the adoption of analytical techniques in pesticide monitoring complements to the growth of the analytical standards market. On the flip side, the lack of public awareness about effective pollution monitoring strategies in developing economies hinders the growth of the market. Moreover, an increasing number of clinical trials and the development of new analytical methods create several opportunities for the growth of the market.

North America is expected to Hold a Premium Share in the Global Analytical Standards Market

North America is expected to hold a premium share in the global analytical standards market. The strict regulations regarding pharmaceutical and biotechnology products in North America drive the growth of the market in North America. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global analytical standards market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing number of clinical trials in developing countries contributes to the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe has significant growth in the global analytical standards market. The rising outsourcing of clinical trials from developed nations to Europe contributes to the growth of the market in Europe.

Segment Covered

The report on the global analytical standards market covers segments such as type, application, and technique. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include organic, and inorganic. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include food & beverage, environmental, pharmaceutical & life sciences, forensic, and veterinary. On the basis of technique, the sub-markets include spectroscopy, chromatography, physical properties testing, and titrimetry.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Merck KGaA, Cayman Chemical Co Inc., Agilient Technologies, Inc., AccuStandard, Inc., Inorganic Ventures, Inc., Chiron AS, GFS Chemicals Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and other companies.

