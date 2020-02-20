Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2019-2025

The latest report on “Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market (Product Type – Prothrombin Complex Concentrates, Vitamin K, Protamine, Tranexamic Acid, Idarucizumab, Andexxa, and Other Product Types; Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others Distribution Channels): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5 % over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Anticoagulant reversal drugs are required when there is a need to neutralize anticoagulant therapy in a situation, where there is a complication of bleeding such as in heart attack or stroke. Andexxa is the only drug launched by the Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. that is used for reversing the effect of factor Xa inhibitors. It is used, when people are suffering from severe complications from blood clots.

Additionally, in 2019, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has launched Andexxa with the name Ondexxya in Europe and there are fewer side effects of it. The objective of this launch is to manage the availability of Andexxa to as many hospitals and patients as possible to meet their higher requirements. This will help to increase the sale of the Andexxa in the hospital, which in turn boosts the anticoagulant reversal drugs.

The rise in the prevalence of atrial fibrillation and cardiovascular disease is the factor, which is likely to boost this market. As it is found that cardiovascular disease mainly found in the adult. For instance, about 40 % of the adult population in the United States were diagnosed with a cardiovascular condition in 2018. Therefore, the growing aging population is anticipated to experience the rapid growth of the market. On the other hand, the approval of blockbuster drugs in recent years such as Andexxa and a strong pipeline are contributing to the growth of the market.

The increasing focus of the company in the R&D activities which, in turn, propels the market. The government is taking initiatives towards the healthcare expenditure, which helps to drive for the market. However, the availability of the high cost of the patent drugs yet remains one of the major restraints to this market. Moreover, many companies are taking initiative to launch the drug, which is used for reversing the effect of factor Xa inhibitors offer favorable opportunities in this market.

North America is the Dominant Region in Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market and is Expected to Hold the Maximum Market Share

Geographically, North America is the dominant region in this market and is expected to hold the maximum market share in the forecast period owing to increasing drug approval by the USFDA as well as involving in the prevention program of the blood disorder such as by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On another hand, Europe holds the second-largest market share in this market due to the recent launch of the Ondexxya and the continuous growth of the R&D activities by the companies.

Segment Covered

The report on the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market covers segments such as product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include prothrombin complex concentrates, vitamin k, protamine, tranexamic acid, idarucizumab, andexxa, and other product types. On the basis of the distribution channels, the sub-markets include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and other distribution channels.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, CSL Limited, Octapharma AG, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Perosphere Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

