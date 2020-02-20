Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2025

The latest report on “Antihypertensive Drugs Market (Type – Primary, and Secondary; Therapeutic Class – Diuretics, Ace Inhibitors, Calcium Channel Blockers, Vasodilators, Beta-adrenergic Blockers, and Other Therapeutic Classes; Distribution Channel – Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, and E-commerce): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global antihypertensive drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Hypertension is a chronic condition, in which the blood pressure is elevated abnormally systolic as well as diastolic. Several conditions such as blood pressure and mental distress can take place due to hypertension. This is a major risk factor for causing cardiovascular, renal or endocrine disorders. Antihypertensive drugs are used regularly in other unrelated situations. These drugs can prevent kidney failure, acute stroke, and heart failure induced by hypertension and delay the growth of atherosclerosis by controlling the blood pressure.

An increase in the occurrence of hypertension across the globe is one of the major drivers for the growth of the antihypertensive drugs market. Hypertension is one of the major public health challenges in the United States as it increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. Lack of proper sleep due to irregular work shifts, lack of proper healthy and balanced diet, consumption of junk food have contributed to the increase in hypertension. In 2018, the American Heart Association (AHA) heart disease and stroke statistics update reported that about 34% of adults in the United States had hypertension. Furthermore, the rise in the aged population and sedentary lifestyle are the other key factors for the growth of the antihypertensive drugs market worldwide. The occurrence of hypertension is comparatively high in the elderly population. Almost 70% of high blood pressure patients are over 60.

According to the United Nations Report, in 2017, the geriatric population is expected to rise from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion by 2050. On the other side, less awareness of antihypertensive drugs among the population is one of the main factors that may hamper the antihypertensive drugs market. Maximum people in emerging countries neglect their health-checkups and are not aware of the existing hypertension condition in them until they detect extreme symptoms. Moreover, increasing funds for research on hypertension and antihypertensive drugs is anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the antihypertensive drugs market in the next few years.

In terms of region, the antihypertensive drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America is leading the antihypertensive drug market. This is mainly due to the easy availability of antihypertensive drugs in the region. Additionally, the increasing rate of hypertension and the growing geriatric population in the region also boosts the antihypertensive drug market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. Growing awareness related to the use of antihypertensive drugs is one of the major factors for the growth of the antihypertensive drugs market. Moreover, the continuously growing life science industry boosts the growth of the market in the emerging countries in the Asia Pacific like India, China, and Malaysia.

Segment Covered

The report on the global antihypertensive drugs market covers segments such as type, therapeutic class, and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include primary, and secondary. On the basis of therapeutic class, the sub-markets include diuretics, ace inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, vasodilators, beta-adrenergic blockers, and other therapeutic classes. On the basis of the distribution channels, the sub-markets include retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and e-commerce.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Bayer AG, Merck KGaA, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca plc, Johnson and Johnson Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Sanofi S.A., and Novartis International AG.

