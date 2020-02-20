Global Automotive EGR System Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive EGR System Market (by product (EGR control valve, EGR coolers, piping, flanges gaskets), vehicle (passenger cars, commercial vehicle), engine type (gasoline, diesel-powered)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of automotive EGR System.

Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive EGR System cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive EGR System growth factors. According to the report, the global automotive EGR system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR) is an emission control technology that reduces and controls NOx emissions from diesel and gasoline engines. It works by recirculating a controllable proportion of the engine’s exhaust gas back to the engine cylinder. The recirculating gas with incoming air reduces the amount of oxygen to the combustion. This system is applicable for a wide range of diesel engines from light, medium- and heavy-duty diesel engines right up to two-stroke low-speed marine engines. Exhaust gas recirculation consists of three basic parts that include the EGR valve, EGR cooler, and EGR transfer pipe. The EGR valve is the most important component in the Automotive EGR system. EGR valve controls the amount of recirculated exhaust gas to reduce NOx emission as well as fuel consumption. The various types of exhaust gas recirculation include internal and external exhaust gas recirculation.

Due to modernization and the increase in spending power of people, the number of vehicles is increasing significantly across the globe that results in higher automotive emission. The major contributor to environmental pollution is vehicle traffic. CO, CO2, HC, and NOx are the exhaust gases mainly produced by vehicles. The stringent emission norms regarding the emission of harmful gases such as NOx and growing concerns about environmental pollution are some major factors escalating the growth of the automotive EGR system market.

However, the availability of substitutes such as selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system could restrains the growth of the automotive EGR system market. Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) is an emissions control technology designed to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and to meet stringent new air quality regulations. Furthermore, the growing count of automotive sales, technological development and rapidly growing disposable income among the consumers are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the automotive EGR system market.

Asia Pacific Region Dominated Automotive EGR System Market

Among the region, the Asia Pacific region dominated the automotive EGR system market. The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a major automotive hub with the majority of the market share in terms of vehicle production as well as sales. Being the largest market for automobiles Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness the largest demand for the automotive EGR system. Growing sales of passenger cars and technological advancement are some factors responsible for the growth of the automotive EGR system market in the Asia Pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global automotive EGR system market covers segments such as product, vehicle, and engine type. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include EGR control valve, EGR coolers, piping, flanges and gaskets, and others. On the basis of vehicles, the sub-markets include passenger cars and commercial vehicles. On the basis of engine type, the sub-markets include gasoline powered, and diesel powered.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as ANSYS, Inc, Automotive LLP, AIRTEX ASC, BorgWarner Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Cambustion Limited, DENSO CORPORATION, Eberspächer Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, IAV GmbH, MAHLE GmbH, and Wells Vehicle Electronics.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the automotive EGR system market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.