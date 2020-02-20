Global Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market (by application (advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle), technology (solid-state LiDAR, mechanical/scanning LiDAR), image type (2D, 3D image type)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of automotive LiDAR sensors. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive LiDAR sensors cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential automotive LiDAR sensors growth factors. According to the report, the global automotive LiDAR sensors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.65% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is the latest surveying technology used to measure the distance of obstacles. LiDAR system uses light in the form of a pulsed laser and can make digital 3-D representations of the target. LiDAR systems map their surroundings such as speed breakers, pedestrians, dividers, and other vehicles at the speed of light. After mapping the surroundings, it provides high-resolution images of the surroundings. The pictures captured through this system are more clear and accurate than traditional cameras, sonar or radar systems. LiDAR technology is the most preferred remote sensing technologies, used for collecting data owing to its extremely high accuracy. LiDAR System has replaced sonar and radar systems in the automotive industry as these systems have a number of applications of various stages of vehicle autonomy.

Extremely high accuracy and ability to create 3-D representations of the surroundings or targets have increased the adoption of the automotive LiDAR system. On-Going development in automated vehicles and self-driving cars acts as a major driver in the development and production of automotive LiDAR sensors market. Now a day, automakers have started integrating Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in their vehicles to visualize the ever-changing environments that fuel the growth of the Automotive LiDAR sensors market. Government regulation and support, particularly in developed countries are boosting the demand for the automotive LiDAR sensors market.

However, the high cost of a LiDAR system increases the overall vehicle cost that hampers the growth of the Automotive LiDAR System. Moreover, advancement in technologies with enhanced features and rising adoption of technology is expected to provide beneficial opportunities for the Automotive LiDAR sensors market. Geographically, Europe dominates the automotive LiDAR sensors market owing to increasing consumer’s preference towards the adoption of safety features and government regulations on the inclusion of safety features in cars. The European Commission is calling for all new cars to be fitted with a mandatory set of safety features within the next three years. In addition, North America held the second-largest market share owing to the increasing number of passenger and commercial vehicles coupled with high disposable income. Automotive LiDAR sensors market in Asia-Pacific is expected to fuel the growth owing to cost-effective LiDAR in the region and increasing the adoption of technology in this region.

Europe Dominates the Automotive LiDAR Sensors Market

Market Segmentation by Application, Technology, And Image Type

The report on the global automotive LiDAR sensors market covers segments such as application, technology, and image type. On the basis of application, the global automotive LiDAR sensors market is categorized into advanced driver assistance systems [ADAS], and autonomous vehicles. On the basis of technology, the global automotive LiDAR sensors market is categorized into solid-state LiDAR and mechanical/scanning LiDAR. On the basis of image type, the global automotive LiDAR sensors market is categorized into 2D image type and 3D image type.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive LiDAR sensors market such as Continental, LeddarTech, Velodyne LiDAR, Quanergy Systems, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive, DENSO, Ibeo Automotive Systems, Teledyne Optech, and Innoviz Technologies.

