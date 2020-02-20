Global Behavioural Health Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2025

The latest report on “Behavioural Health Market (Disorder – Anxiety, Depression, Bipolar Disorders, Alcohol Use Disorders, Schizophrenia, Substance Abuse Disorders, Eating Disorders, and Other Disorders; Service – Outpatient Counseling, Emergency Mental Health Services, Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services, Home-based Treatment Services, and Other Services): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global behavioural health market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Behavioural health includes non-pharmaceutical therapies for various conditions such as substance abuse disorder, mental health, etc. It provides help, treatment, and support to confirmed or suspected behavioural health needs. Behavioural health integration is an effective strategy that improves the outcomes of millions of individuals with mental health conditions.

Mental health issues and drug abuse are becoming a crucial issue for society. The prevalence of mental health issues drives the growth of behavioural health market. According to the World Health Organization, one in four people globally will be affected by some mental or neurological disorders during their lifetime. The rising burden of fast-paced lifestyles with growing incidences of mental health problems stimulates the demand for behavioural health treatments. The increasing health facilities globally led to the expansion of behavioural health market. The rising awareness and social acceptance of compartmental health problems contribute to the growth of the market.

The behavioural health market is further expanded owing to various alarming concerns about public health such a rising number of suicidal deaths and depression cases. As per the World Health Organization, around 800000 people die due to suicide every year globally. The growing clinical advances in psychological and detoxification treatments with enhanced processes prosper the behavioural health even further. In addition, increasing online counseling programs and daycare services administer improved behavioural healthcare. On the other side, lack of trained mental health care providers hinders the growth of behavioural health market. Moreover, research and development with favorable mental health budgets create numerous opportunities for the growth of the market.

North America is anticipated to have the largest share in the global behavioural health market. The rising social acceptance, social awareness among the population in North America stimulates the development of behavioural health market in North America. Europe is expected to be the second largest in the global behavioural health market. The growing number of cases of mental disorders in the European region augments the development behavioural health market in Europe. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global behavioural health market at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing geriatric population in the Asia-Pacific region such as China and Japan contributes to the growth of behavioural health market in Asia-Pacific.

The report on the global behavioural health market covers segments such as disorder and service. On the basis of the disorder, the sub-markets include anxiety, depression, bipolar disorders, alcohol use disorders, schizophrenia, substance abuse disorders, eating disorders, and other disorders. On the basis of service, the sub-markets include outpatient counseling, emergency mental health services, inpatient hospital treatment services, home-based treatment services, and other services.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as CareTech Holdings PLC, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc., The MENTOR Network, Inc., Behavioral Health Network Inc., Universal Health Services, Inc., Strategic Behavioral Health LLC, Ascension Seton, North Range Behavioral Health, Promises Behavioral Health, Pyramid Healthcare Inc., and other companies.

