Global Borescope Market – Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market 2025

The latest report on “Borescope Market (Type – Video, Endoscope, Flexible, Semi-rigid, and Rigid; Diameter – 0 mm to 3 mm, 3 mm to 6 mm, 6 mm to 10 mm, and above 10 mm; Angle – 0° to 90°, 90° to 180°, and 180° to 360°): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global borescope market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The borescope is an optical device used for visual inspection of the area that is inaccessible by other means. The borescope is majorly used in non-destructive testing techniques to recognize the defects. The leading companies operating in the global borescope market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that expand their market share. For instance, in 2017, GE Inspection Technologies LP acquired Baker Hughes. Automation and technological development boosts the application of borescope in manufacturing, sector.

The rising need for power generation plant maintenance drives the growth of the borescope market. Borescopes are used for visual inspection in different industries like aviation, power generation, automotive, oil & gas, and manufacturing. The increasing need for high operational productivity contributes to the growth of the borescope market. The rising adoption of automation in manufacturing industries stimulates the growth of the borescope market.

The rising need for different inspections facilities to get a comprehensive view of the inner part of machinery contributes to the growth of the borescope market. Borescope reduces repair time and cost due to easy inspection without dismantling parts of machinery. The growing development of optical technologies promotes the growth of the borescope market. In addition, the use of video borescope is increasing due to its real-time inspection of engines and parts of mufflers and cylinders that contributes to the growth of the borescope market. On the flip side, the lack of good lighting conditions restraints the growth of the borescope market. Moreover, the use of borescope in surface vision creates novel opportunities for the growth of the borescope market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold a Premium Share in the Global Borescope Market

Based on geography, the global borescope market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a premium share in the global borescope market. With the increasing infrastructural development, growing automation in the manufacturing industry and power generation in emerging countries like India, China drives the growth of the borescope market in the Asia-Pacific region. North America is anticipated to grow in the global borescope market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is showing growth in the global borescope market.

The report on the global borescope market covers segments such as type, diameter, and angle. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include video, endoscope, flexible, semi-rigid, and rigid. On the basis of diameter, the sub-markets include 0 mm to 3 mm, 3 mm to 6 mm, 6 mm to 10 mm, and above 10 mm. On the basis of angle, the sub-markets include 0° to 90°, 90° to 180°, and 180° to 360°.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as GE Inspection Technologies LP, AB SKF, Olympus Corporation, ACL Stanlay, Fluke Corporation, viZaar Industrial Imaging AG, Advanced Inspection Technologies Inc., Gradient Lens Corporation, JME Technologies Inc., Atlas Inspection Technologies Inc., and Other Companies.

