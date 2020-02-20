Global Borescopes Market 2019 By Top key Players Olympus, GE, Karl Storz, SKF, MORITEX, Mitcorp, VIZAAR, Yateks, Gradient Lens, Lenox Instrument, AIT, Schindler .

A borescope (occasionally called a boroscope, though this spelling is nonstandard) is an optical device consisting of a rigid or flexible tube with an eyepiece on one end, an objective lens on the other linked together by a relay optical system in between. The optical system in some instances is surrounded by optical fibers used for illumination of the remote object. An internal image of the illuminated object is formed by the objective lens and magnified by the eyepiece which presents it to the viewer’s eye.

The global average price of Borescopes is in the stable trend, from 4.06 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 3.98 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Borescopes includes Flexible Borescopes and Rigid Borescopes. The proportion of Flexible Borescopes in 2016 is about 87%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Borescopes is widely used in General Industry, Automotive, Aerospace, Construction and Other field. The most proportion of Borescopes is Automotive, and the proportion in 2016 is 34%. The trend of Automotive is increase.

Japan is the largest supplier of Borescopes, with a production market share nearly 31% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Borescopes, enjoying production market share nearly 28% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28% in 2016. Following North America, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Market competition is not intense. Olympus, GE, Karl Storz, SKF and MORITEX etc. are the leaders of the industry.

The global Borescopes market is valued at 600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Borescopes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Borescopes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Olympus

GE

Karl Storz

SKF

MORITEX

Mitcorp

VIZAAR

Yateks

Gradient Lens

Lenox Instrument

AIT

Schindler

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flexible Borescopes

Rigid Borescopes

Segment by Application

General Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Other