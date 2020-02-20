Global Button Cell Market Product, Services and Solutions Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Button Cell Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

A Button Cell is a small single cell battery shaped as a squat cylinder typically 5 to 25 mm in diameter and 1 to 6 mm highâ€”like a button on a garment, hence the name. A metal can forms the bottom body and positive terminal of the cell. The insulated top cap is the negative terminal. Watch batteries are used to power small portable electronics devices such as wrist watches, pocket calculators, hearing aids and on.

According to this study, over the next five years the Button Cell market will register a -0.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3720 million by 2024, from US$ 3900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Button Cell business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

LR (Alkaline)

SR (Silver Oxide)

CR (Lithium)

Others

Segmentation by application

Traditional Watch

Smartwatch

Hearing Aid

Pocket Calculator

Others

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sony

Maxell (Hitachi)

Panasonic

Renata Batteries (Swatch Group)

Varta (Rayovac)

Seiko

Toshiba

Energizer

Duracell

GP Batteries

Vinnic

NANFU

TMMQ

EVE Energy

Camelion Battery

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Button Cell Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

