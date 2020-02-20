Capecitabine Market Analysis (2019 – 2025)| Roche, Teva, Mylan, Hikma, Hengrui Medicine

The global Capecitabine market report offers fine intelligence that prepares market players to compete well against their toughest competitors on the basis of growth, sales, and other vital factors. The research study lays emphasis on key growth opportunities and market trends apart from critical market dynamics including market drivers and challenges. With the help of this report, interested parties can equip themselves to adapt according to the changes in the Capecitabine industry and secure a strong market position for years to come. The report provides market development statistics, a list of select leading players, deep regional analysis, and a broad market segmentation study to give a complete understanding of the global Capecitabine market.

Capecitabine is an orally-administered chemotherapeutic agent used in the treatment of metastatic breast and colorectal cancers. Capecitabine is a prodrug, which is enzymatically converted to fluorouracil (antimetabolite) in the tumor, where it inhibits DNA synthesis and slows growth of tumor tissue.

Capecitabine is a prescription medication used to treat breast cancer and cancer of the colon or rectum. Capecitabine belongs to a group of drugs called antimetabolites which work by interfering with DNA production, stopping cells from multiplying. The medication comes in tablet form and is usually taken twice daily, within 30 minutes after the end of a meal. The proportion of breast cancer with Handle in 2016 is about 40%, and the proportion of colorectal cancer in 2016 is about 31.94%.

Cancer clinical treatment projects have led to the increasing demand for Capecitabine. Increasing Cancer incidence across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the Capecitabine market during the forecast period.

The global Capecitabine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Capecitabine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Capecitabine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Roche

Teva

Mylan

Hikma

Hengrui Medicine

Cipla

Reliance Group

Hetero

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

500 mg

150 mg

Segment by Application

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Stomach Cancer

