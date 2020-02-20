Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) And Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles Market Research Report 2019 By Top key players Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Iran Khodro, Nissan, Volvo Group, Hyundai, Honda, Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, PSA, Great Wall Motors

Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3, 000 to 3, 600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicles emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.

In the next five years, the Global consumption of CNG and LPG Vehicles will maintain about 10.85% annual growth rate.

The global average price of CNG and LPG vehicles is in the decreasing trend, from14.4 K USD/Unit in 2013 to 12.8 K USD/Unit g in 2018. With the situation of global economy and more company enter this industry; prices will be decreasing trend in the following five years.

MENA is a large consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.85%. Following south Asia, China is another important consumption place with the consumption market share of 15.03% in 2017.

In 2017, there are two key reasons causing the huge decline of CNG Vehicles sales in China. One is China has introduced a new policy to limit motor vehicle “oil to gas”, another is the decline in gasoline price.

Market competition is intense. Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold high-end customers, and their products are famous in the world.

Industry concentration is deepening. China domestic CNG vehicles enterprises are increasing investment and absorbing foreign advanced technologies so that large companies will gain more market share.

The global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles market is valued at 3740 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7790 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fiat Chrysler

Volkswagen

Ford

General Motors

Toyota

Iran Khodro

Nissan

Volvo Group

Hyundai

Honda

Suzuki

Mercedes-Benz

Renault

PSA

Great Wall Motors

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

