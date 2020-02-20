Global Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market: Key Players and Production Information Analysis

The latest report on “Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market (Drug Class – Inhales Corticosteroids, Antitussive Agents, Short-acting Beta-2 Agonists, Anticholinergics, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Antihistamines, and Other Drug Classes; Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Cough hypersensitivity syndrome relates to cough related conditions due to exposure to certain mechanical, thermal, and chemical environments. The treatment for this syndrome prescribes the consumption of different classes of drugs that are mainly effective for three causes of chronic cough.

The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases worldwide contributes to the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. Among all chronic respiratory diseases, COPD affects more than 200 million people in the world and 65 million of them have moderate or severe airway disease. Moreover, the growing chronic cough conditions and a surge in the number of smokers globally promote the demand of the market. Cigarettes are smoked by over 1 billion people worldwide which is around 20% of the world’s population in 2014. Smoking rates are declining in developed nations. But still, smoking is a concern for respiration related diseases.

In addition, the growing prevalence of chronic cough associated with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease stimulates the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. As per the World Gastroenterology Organization, the prevalence rate of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease is rising rapidly across the world. On the other side, limited efficacy and undesirable side effects of antitussives hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the surge in research and development activities in the treatment of cough hypersensitivity syndrome creates numerous opportunities for the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market.

North America is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. The prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases in North America drives the growth of the market in this region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market owing to the growing pollution levels and an increasing number of patients with unexplained chronic cough.

As per the World Health Organization, air pollution levels in the Asia-Pacific region is dangerously high. There are around 2.2 million air pollution-related deaths in the region in 2016 and 22% of them are due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Furthermore, the rising respiratory disorders are leading the growth of the market in Europe. In 2016, the EU has 82.7 deaths per 100000 inhabitants due to respiratory diseases.

Segment Covered

The report on global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market covers segments such as drug class and distribution channel. On the basis of drug class, the sub-markets include inhales corticosteroids, antitussive agents, short-acting beta-2 agonists, anticholinergics, proton pump inhibitors, antihistamines, and other drug classes. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and other companies.

