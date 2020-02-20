Global Data Science Platform market poised to grow at a CAGR of +38.84 % – Know about Top Companies profiled like Microsoft, Ibm, Google, Wolfram, Datarobot, Cloudera, Rapidminer, Domino Data Lab, Dataiku, Alteryx, Continuum Analytics
A data science platform is a framework of the entire life cycle of a data science project. Data science platform contains all the tools required for executing the lifecycle of the data science project spanning across different phases such as data ideation, integration and implementation, model development and model deployment. Data science platform helps organizations to enhance their analysis by helping them run, track, reproduce, share and deploy analytical models faster.
The Data Science Platform industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Data Science Platform market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 38.84% from 10200 million $ in 2014 to 27300 million $ in 2017, the analysts believe that in the next few years, Data Science Platform market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Data Science Platform will reach 140800 million $
Companies Profiled in this Report includes:
- Microsoft
- Ibm
- Wolfram
- Datarobot
- Cloudera
- Rapidminer
- Domino Data Lab
- Dataiku
- Alteryx
- Continuum Analytics
Data Science Platform Market research report, the central factors driving the development of this market were documented and the business accomplices and end administrators were indulgent. The configuration of the business division, examples, and difficulties monitoring the market globally are likewise a bit of this wide examination. Various conferences and gatherings were driven by the perceptible pioneers of this industry to get enduring and revived experiences concerned to the market.
Data Science Platform market is segmented on the basis of various parameters. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a overall weaknesses which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period. Besides this, profiles of some of the leading players operating and encouraging in the growth of the global Data Science Platform market are included in the study. Additionally, using SWOT analysis, markets weaknesses and strengths are analyzed. It also helps the report provide insights into the opportunities and threats that these companies may face during the forecast period.
Global Data Science Platform Market Segmentation:
Product Type Segmentation:
On-Premises
On-Demand
Industry Segmentation:
Banking
Financial Services
And Insurance
Healthcare And Life Sciences
It And Telecom
Retail And Consumer Goods
Media And Entertainment
Key questions answered in this report:
- What will be the market size by the end of the forecast period?
- What are the factors driving the growth of the market?
- What are the trends and developments that are likely to drive the growth of the market?
- Who are the key players operating in the market?
- What are the challenges, threats, and opportunities faced by the leading players?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market?
Table of Contents
Global Data Science Platform Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Data Science Platform Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Data Science Platform Market Forecast
