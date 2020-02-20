Global Data Science Platform market poised to grow at a CAGR of +38.84 % – Know about Top Companies profiled like Microsoft, Ibm, Google, Wolfram, Datarobot, Cloudera, Rapidminer, Domino Data Lab, Dataiku, Alteryx, Continuum Analytics

A data science platform is a framework of the entire life cycle of a data science project. Data science platform contains all the tools required for executing the lifecycle of the data science project spanning across different phases such as data ideation, integration and implementation, model development and model deployment. Data science platform helps organizations to enhance their analysis by helping them run, track, reproduce, share and deploy analytical models faster.

The Data Science Platform industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Data Science Platform market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 38.84% from 10200 million $ in 2014 to 27300 million $ in 2017, the analysts believe that in the next few years, Data Science Platform market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Data Science Platform will reach 140800 million $

Companies Profiled in this Report includes:

Microsoft

Ibm

Google

Wolfram

Datarobot

Cloudera

Rapidminer

Domino Data Lab

Dataiku

Alteryx

Continuum Analytics

Data Science Platform Market research report, the central factors driving the development of this market were documented and the business accomplices and end administrators were indulgent. The configuration of the business division, examples, and difficulties monitoring the market globally are likewise a bit of this wide examination. Various conferences and gatherings were driven by the perceptible pioneers of this industry to get enduring and revived experiences concerned to the market.

Data Science Platform market is segmented on the basis of various parameters. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a overall weaknesses which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period. Besides this, profiles of some of the leading players operating and encouraging in the growth of the global Data Science Platform market are included in the study. Additionally, using SWOT analysis, markets weaknesses and strengths are analyzed. It also helps the report provide insights into the opportunities and threats that these companies may face during the forecast period.

Global Data Science Platform Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

On-Premises

On-Demand

Industry Segmentation:

Banking

Financial Services

And Insurance

Healthcare And Life Sciences

It And Telecom

Retail And Consumer Goods

Media And Entertainment

Key questions answered in this report:

What will be the market size by the end of the forecast period?

What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

What are the trends and developments that are likely to drive the growth of the market?

Who are the key players operating in the market?

What are the challenges, threats, and opportunities faced by the leading players?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market?

Table of Contents

Global Data Science Platform Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Data Science Platform Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Data Science Platform Market Forecast

