Global Door Hinge Market Size (Value) by Player’s (2019-2024)

Door hinges is a wide variety of materials such as solid brass and stainless hinges, finishes and sizes designed to fit any residential door or commercial need.

The whole Door Hinge is a low concentration industry,china has almost thousands of hinge manufacturer and their product mainly focus on low-end furniture market,the price is low than foreign manufacturer.

Hettich, Blum, Grass,each of production market share is 4.68%,4.18%,3.19%%.The door hinge is low concentrated industry,the low-end product are major concentrated in china and taiwan,while the high-end product are concentrated in Europe,north America where the high-end furniture are manufactured.

The share of North America and Europe produced approximately 43.2% of the world’s door hinge prodcution in 2014. Over the same period, China’s door hinge market share is approximately 39.4%.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, the demand for real estate and furniture market will grow,it would stimulate the door hinge market and we forecast that the global market will grow to 2766 million USD in 2020.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although Door Hinge brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Door Hinge market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3490 million by 2024, from US$ 2380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Door Hinge business, shared in Chapter 3.

Global Door Hinge in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Door Hinge Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Door Hinge Market in the near future.

Segmentation by product type

Cold rolled steel

Stainless Steel

Solid brass

Segmentation by application

Home

Cabinet

Door and Window

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hettich

Blum

Grass

Hafele

FGV

Dorma

Ferrari

ITW Proline

Zoo Hardware

EKF

Hager

linnea

Archie

DTC

SH-ABC

Topstrong

Gute

hutlon

kingslide

LIAN YA

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Door Hinge Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

