Global Enteric Disease Testing Market to 2025| Trinity Biotech plc, Biomerica, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Alere Inc., Biomerieux SA, Meridian Bioscience Inc., CorisBioconcept SPRL

This report on enteric disease testing market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, providing test kits for enteric disease testing as well as new entrants planning to enter this market.



This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global enteric disease testing market with respect to the leading market segments based on disease indication, testing methods, end-user, and geographies.

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Disease Indication-

Bacterial Enteric Disease

C.difficile Infection

Campylobacteriosis

Cholera

E.coli Infection

H.pylori Infection

Salmonellosis

Shigellosis

Viral Enteric Disease

Rotavirus Infection

Norovirus Infection

Parasitic Enteric Disease

Amebiasis

Cryptosporidiosis

Giardiasis

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Testing Methods

Immunoassay Testing

Conventional Testing

Molecular Diagnostic Testing

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician Offices



Global Enteric Disease Testing Market: Segmentation

Based on disease indication, the enteric disease testing market has been majorly segmented into: bacterial enteric disease, viral enteric disease, and parasitic enteric disease. Bacterial enteric disease includes segments such as C.difficile Infection, campylobacteriosis, cholera, E.coli infection, H.pylori infection, salmonellosis, and shigellosis. Viral enteric disease includes rotavirus infection and norovirus infection. Parasitic enteric disease includes amebiasis, cryptosporidiosis and giardiasis. In terms of testing methods, the enteric disease testing market has been broadly classified into immunoassay testing, conventional testing, and molecular diagnostic testing. In terms of end-users, the enteric disease testing market has been broadly classified into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and physician offices.



Global Enteric Disease Testing Market: Research Methodology

Each of the market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the market related factors such as incidence and prevalence of enteric bacterial infection and rise in application of molecular diagnostics for enteric disease testing. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ million for each segment has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.



The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global enteric disease testing market. The report also profiles key players operating in the enteric disease testing market which are Trinity Biotech plc, Biomerica, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., Biomerieux SA, Meridian Bioscience Inc., CorisBioconcept SPRL, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin and other prominent companies.

