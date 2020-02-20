Global Golf Apparel Market Challenge and Risk Analysis Report from 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Golf Apparel Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

Golf apparel includes golf shirts, tops (sweaters, vests, fleeces), bottoms (pants, shorts) and outerwear.

The United States and West Europe dominate the golf apparel market, and most of the well-known brands come from the United States, West Europe (Germany, UK, France and Italy etc.) and Japan. But most of the brands produce their golf apparel products through OEM. There are a great many of manufacturers in Asia and other regions as OEM, especially China, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia etc.

For production, China is the largest producer, occupying for 40 percent share of global golf apparel. Chinese producers produce the golf apparel products for own-brand and as OEM for the multinational companies. And the domestic market completely controlled by the foreign brands, especially Adidas, Nike, Callaway and Perry Ellis etc. This is a rich man’s sport in China; they are inclined to buy the foreign brands. The United States is the second producer, with 11 percent, and most of the American producers tend to purchase the golf apparel products through the OEM, for profit maximization. In addition, Vietnam, in addition, Thailand, Mexico, Columbia, Japan, Korea, UK and Germany also play important role in producing golf apparel products.

For Consumption, the United States, Japan and West Europe dominate the golf apparel market. The United States is the largest consumer, then Europe and Japan. Currently there are approximately 23 million golfers in USA, 16 million golfers in Europe and 8 million golfers in Japan. And over 45% golf courses are located in the United States, 22% in Europe, 7% in Japan, and 1.4% in China.

Segmentation by product type

Men’s Tops

Men’s Bottoms

Women’s Tops

Women’s Bottoms

Segmentation by application

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nike Golf(US)

Adidas(DE)

Perry Ellis(US)

Mizuno(JP)

Fila Korea(KR)

Ralph Lauren(US)

PVH Corp(US)

Callaway(UK)

Puma(DE)

Under Armour(US)

Greg Norman(US)

Ping(US)

Page and Tuttle(US)

Alfred Dunhill(UK)

Fairway and Greene(US)

Oxford Golf(US)

Dunlop(UK)

Straight Down(US)

Antigua(US)

Sunderland(UK)

Amer Sports(US)

Sunice(CA)

Tail Activewear(US)

EP Pro(US)

Biyinfenle(CN)

Jueshidanni(CN)

Kaltendin(CN)

Goldlion Holdings(CN)

Kartelo(CN)

T.GOLF(CN)

Golf Apparel Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

