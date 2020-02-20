Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market Studies Research 2019 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

The latest report on “Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market (Type – Type 1 Hepatorenal Syndrome, and Type 2 Hepatorenal Syndrome; Treatment – Therapeutics, and Surgical Treatment; End User – Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global hepatorenal syndrome treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Hepatorenal syndrome is a functional and reversible form of renal failure in patients with advanced chronic liver diseases. It is the most severe complication of cirrhosis. Hepatorenal syndrome is almost always fatal. Hepatorenal syndrome patients commonly have a variety of symptoms such as weakness, abdominal pain, and discomfort. To prevent Hepatorenal syndrome, several therapeutics and surgical treatments are available in the market.

The growing awareness regarding Hepatorenal syndrome diagnosis and treatment thereby stimulating the growth of the global market for the treatment of Hepatorenal syndrome. Additionally, growing incidences of the hepatorenal syndrome are also boosting the growth of the market. It is estimated that near about 40% of patients with stage 4 or 5 of chronic kidney disease receive simultaneous liver-kidney transplants (SLKs), according to the Clinical Journal of American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) 2017. Moreover, increasing support from the government regarding campaigns program to improve hepatorenal syndrome care is likely to enhance the growth of the market.

Further, Nowadays, Pharmaceuticals companies operating in this market are developing therapeutic drugs that are safe and effective for Hepatorenal syndrome patients. For instance, In August 2019, Mallinckrodt plc, a global biopharmaceutical company, announced the launch of terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome type 1 (HRS-1). Furthermore, increasing research and development by the companies to reduce economies burden on patients, and the availability of advanced treatment options at U.S. hospitals augment the demand of the market.

For instance, it is estimated that the cost of treatment for HRS is less expensive in India as compared to the developed countries. However, the high cost of treatment is expected to hamper the growth of the global hepatorenal syndrome treatment market over the forecast period. Moreover, the launch of various pipeline drugs for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome in the coming years creates growth opportunities for the market

North America Dominates the Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market

Among the geographies, the global hepatorenal syndrome treatment market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Row. North America dominates the global hepatorenal syndrome treatment market. Moreover, an estimated 12,000 to 33,000 Americans develop HRS each year. The factors such as increasing incidences of HRS, well-developed healthcare infrastructures and the launch of new pipeline drugs in this region propelling the growth of North America hepatorenal syndrome treatment market. Favorable reimbursement policies for chronic kidney disease patients are likely to have a positive impact on regional growth. Further, the U.S. is accounted for the largest revenues in this market. On the other hand, developing countries of Asia Pacific hold great opportunities for the hepatorenal syndrome treatment market due to their growth in population coupled with growing healthcare expenditure.

Segment Covered

The report on the global hepatorenal syndrome treatment market covers segments such as type, treatment, and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include type 1 hepatorenal syndrome and type 2 hepatorenal syndrome. On the basis of treatment, the sub-markets include therapeutics and surgical treatment. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, academic & research institutes, and other end-users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, BioVie, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, Orphan Therapeutics, LLC, and Other Companies.

