Global Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Industry Situations, Demands, Business Strategies

The latest report on “Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market (Class – Class I HDACs, Class II HDACs, and Class III HDACs; Applications – Neurology, Oncology, Central Nervous System Disorders, and Other Diseases): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global histone deacetylase inhibitors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Histone deacetylase inhibitors are chemical compounds that inhibit deacetylases. Histone deacetylase inhibitors have potential applications in prognosis, treatment, and diagnosis of cancer. Mergers and acquisitions are the key strategies used by market players. In 2019, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd. had a strategic partnership with Novogene. The partnership stimulates the efficiency and success rate of drug development and promotes effective and more personalized treatment.

The rising prevalence of cancer globally is a major factor leading to the growth of the histone deacetylase inhibitors market. As per the World Health Organization, around 9.6 million deaths occurred in 2018 due to cancer. The surge in demand for improved and effective therapies to treat cancer and other diseases drives the growth of market. Histone deacetylase (HDAC) enzyme removes the acetyl group from histone proteins on DNA and makes the DNA less accessible to transcription factors. The high affinity and specificity of the HDAC enzyme will augment the expansion of the histone deacetylase inhibitors market. In addition, growing awareness about cancer and the growing number of clinical trials for different oncological applications stimulates the growth of histone deacetylase inhibitors market. On the other side, uncertainty and reimbursement issues with respect to HDAC inhibitors hinder the market growth. Moreover, the surge in investments in HDAC manufacturing and growing research and development activities in HDACs creates numerous opportunities for the growth of the histone deacetylase inhibitors market.

North America region is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market owing to the growing number of research and development activities and rapid technological advancement. Europe is expected to grow in the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The rapid adoption of advanced therapeutics and well-established healthcare infrastructure in Europe led to the market’s growth.

Asia-Pacific is has a significant growth rate in the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market. The increasing healthcare infrastructure and rise in the number of cancer patients in the Asia-Pacific region drive the growth of histone deacetylase inhibitors market in Asia-Pacific. The prevalence of cancer cases in Asia-Pacific is expected to increase to 70% by 2030.

Segment Covered

The report on global histone deacetylase inhibitors market covers segments such as class, and applications. On the basis of class, the sub-markets include class I HDACs, class II HDACs, and class III HDACs. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include neurology, oncology, central nervous system disorders, and other diseases.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Novartis International AG, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca plc, Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., FORUM Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celleron Therapeutics Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd., Oncolys BioPharma Inc., and other companies.

