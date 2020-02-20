Global Ice Machine Market Research by Key Vendor Analysis Report from 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Ice Machine Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

An ice cream machine is a machine used to make quantities of ice cream for consumption. Ice cream machine may prepare the mixture by employing the hand-cranking method or by employing an electric motor. The resulting preparation is often chilled through either pre-cooling the machine or by employing a machine that freezes the mixture.

An ice cream machine has to simultaneously freeze the mixture while churning it so as to aerate the mixture and avoid ice crystals. As a result, most ice creams are ready to consume immediately. However, those containing alcohol must often be chilled further to attain a firm consistency. Some machines, such as certain lower-priced countertop models, do require that the resulting mixture be frozen for additional time after churning is complete.

The worldwide ice cream machine market is well diversified across APAC, Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific has the highest sale market share and dominates the Ice Cream Machines market with revenue of 33.55% in 2016. Europe is the next big market following Asia-Pacific. The growth of Ice Cream Machine business is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Europe’s share in the market is declined during 2012 to 2017 from 28.89% to 28.34%.

The ice cream machine industry is characterized by several large international suppliers and many smaller suppliers. The top three largest operators account for about 55.79% of global volume in 2016. Key market players include TAYLOR, Tetra Pak, Gram Equipment, Electro Freeze, CARPIGIANI, Tekno-Ice.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ice Machine market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1170 million by 2024, from US$ 990 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ice Machine business, shared in Chapter 3.

Global Ice Machine in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting.

Segmentation by product type

Soft Ice Cream Machine

Hard Ice Cream Machine

Segmentation by application

Catering Industry

Entertainment Venue

Shop

Plant

Other

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

TAYLOR

Tetra Pak

Gram Equipment

Electro Freeze

CARPIGIANI

Tekno-Ice

Big Drum Engineering GmbH

Technogel

Stoelting

Nissei

Spaceman

Ice Group

Bravo

DONPER

Catta 27

Vojta

Shanghai Lisong

Guangshen

Oceanpower

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Ice Machine Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

