Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Industry and Market Studies Research Report 2019

The latest report on “Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market (Product Type – Angioplasty Balloons, Angioplasty Stents, Angioplasty Catheters, Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts, Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, Plaque Modification Devices, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices, and Accessories): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.”

Interventional cardiology deals with catheter-based technologies for the treatment of structural heart diseases and the insertion of a device into the peripheral artery or vein. Interventional devices are also used to treat peripheral vascular disorders by devices such as balloons, catheters, guidewires, stents, and filters. In August 2019, Merit Medical Systems Inc Company has launched a Prelude Sync Evo radial compression device. Prelude Sync Evo radial compression device has been designed for the patient’s comfort, safety and also provide operators improved clarity. The Prelude Sync Evo is a sterile, single-use, disposable device used to assist in gaining hemostasis of the arterial percutaneous access site following catheterization procedures.

The increasing incidence of cardiovascular disease is the factor driving the growth of the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market. Increasing geriatric population is the factor propelling the growth of the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market. Technological advancements in cardiology devices are the factor enhancing the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market. The development of minimally invasive procedures is the factor boosting the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market.

However, the availability of alternative devices remains one of the major restraints to the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market. Moreover, the high cost of some devices and stringent approval processes for the devices are the factors hampering the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market. Increasing healthcare structure in the emerging markets offers favorable opportunities in the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market.

North America is the Dominant Region in the Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

Geographically, North America is the dominant region in the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market. Increasing healthcare expenditure in order to develop innovative treatment and growing health awareness in people are factors driving the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market in North America. Likewise, the increase in the number of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) centers is driving the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market in North America. The Asia Pacific holds the second largest market share in the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market due to increasing initiatives for the health betterment. Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market covers segments such as product type. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, angioplasty catheters, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, and accessories.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Siemens AG, AngioDynamics, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Becton, Dickinson & Co., ABIOMED, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., 3M Company, Smith & Nephew plc, and Biotronik SE & Co. KG.

