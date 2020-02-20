Global Label-free Array Systems Market – Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market 2025

The latest report on “Label-free Array Systems Market (Technique – Microcantilever, Surface Plasmon Resonance, Enthalpy Array, Scanning Kelvin Nanoprobe, Atomic Force Microscopy, Ellipsometry Techniques, and Other Techniques; Application – Biomolecular Interactions, Drug Discovery, Detection of Disease Biomarkers, and Other Applications; End-user – Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industries, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global label-free array systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Label-free array systems are used in the drug discovery process by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It is used to identify and validate new molecules as possible drug candidates. It works on the principle of refractive index, optical interferometry, and impedance-based assays. Companies operating in the global label-free array systems market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that expand their market share.

The increasing investments in surface plasmon resonance technology due to real-time monitoring of biomolecules and its ability to handle crude samples stimulate the growth of the label-free array systems market. The rising demand for advanced systems that achieve productive drug discovery processes drives the growth of the label-free array systems market. The increasing adoption of label-free array systems in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries contributes to the growth of the label-free array systems market.

In addition, growing investments in research and development for drug discovery promotes the growth of the label-free array systems market. On the other side, the high cost of label-free array systems hamper the growth of the label-free array systems market. Moreover, increasing investments by pharmaceutical companies in research and development create novel opportunities for the growth of the label-free array systems market.

Based on geography, the global label-free array systems market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a premium share in the global label-free array systems market. The growing adoption of technologically advanced label-free array systems in North America drives the growth of the label-free array systems market in North America.

Europe is expected to grow in the global label-free array systems market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2025. The surge in the number of biotechnology companies focused on research and development in Europe promotes the growth of the label-free array systems market in Europe. Asia-Pacific region is showing growth in the global label-free array systems market due to the rising adoption of label-free array methods in drug discovery processes.

Segment Covered

The report on global label-free array systems market covers segments such as technique, application, and end-user. On the basis of technique, the sub-markets include microcantilever, surface plasmon resonance, enthalpy array, scanning kelvin nanoprobe, atomic force microscopy, ellipsometry techniques, and other techniques. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include biomolecular interactions, drug discovery, detection of disease biomarkers, and other applications. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include contract research organizations, academic and research institutes, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries, and other end-users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as F. Hoffmann-La-Roche AG, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., BiOptix, Inc., Attana AB, GWC Technologies Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC, and other companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

