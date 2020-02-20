Global Multi Service Business Gateways Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2015 – 2021

A multi-service business gateway is a device that integrates multiple network data and voice communication tasks into a single device. The multi-service business gateway solution combines crucial functions such as VoIP (voice over internet protocol), routing and security of firewall, virtual private networking and intrusion prevention into a single fault tolerant platform. It also involves functionality related to filtering and email-server, storage and wireless networking. Multi-service business gateways enable OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and SMEs (small medium enterprises) to differentiate themselves in the market place by incorporating additional functionalities such as session border control and trans-coding and other call management capabilities in their organization’s infrastructure. Multi-service business gateway security framework consists of various components such as access, routing, firewall, VPN (virtual private network), MGW (media gateway), SBC (session border controller) and IP (internet protocol) PBX (private branch exchange).

In recent years, most of the small and mid-sized companies have increased the installations of new multi-service business gateway devices due to various benefits offered. Increasing demand for converged voice and data services among large and small to mid-sized enterprises is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising popularity of hosted and managed services, and growing migration of enterprises to cost effective services to reduced total cost of ownership is expected to fuel the growth of multi-service business gateways market over the forecast period.

The global multi-service business gateway market can be segmented based on its end-users and security threats. Depending on the type of end-users, the multi-service business gateway market can be segmented into three major categories as OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), large enterprises, and SMEs (small medium enterprises). The multi-service business gateway market can be segmented on the basis of security threats into four categories which include communication session threats, network level threats, media threats and application level threats. The global multi-service business gateway market can also be segmented based on major geographical regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (Middle East, Latin America and Africa). Among all the regional markets, Europe is dominating the global multi-service business gateway market owing to the increased adoption of these devices in countries such as France, Germany, UK and Italy. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth due to increasing industrialization, international business expansion and rising enterprise mobility in emerging economies such as India and China. In addition, benefits such as low cost and reduced initial cost are increasing the demand for hosted multi-service business gateway services in this region.

Some of the key players in multi-service business gateways market include ADTRAN Inc., AudioCodes Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., LSI Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Allied Telesis Inc., Avaya Inc., Edgewater Networks Inc. and Nuera Communications Inc. among others. In order to outperform competitors, multi-service business gateway solution providers are emphasizing on offering advanced and cost effective solutions to solve security threats prevailing in enterprises. In addition, key players are focusing on acquisition and merger activities to increase their penetration into the market. For example, in 2011, Frontinet Inc. acquired TalkSwitch to further expand its product portfolio in existing multi-service business gateway market.