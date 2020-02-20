Global Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market: New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2019-2025

The latest report on “Non-emergency Medical Transportation Market (End-user – Hospital, Nursing Care Facilities, Airport Shuttle, Medical Laboratories, and Schools): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global non-emergency medical transportation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/18039

The healthcare transportation system is continuously evolving owing to the growing healthcare needs of the population. The number of people with chronic medical conditions is increasing, and nearly 4 million Americans miss or postpone medical care due to a lack of transportation. There are strong growth opportunities in the non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services industry as the number of citizens requiring NEMT is growing. Additionally, the growing challenges among healthcare organizations to address and manage the flow of patients throughout the healthcare system is aiding the growth of the non-emergency medical transportation industry.

The global non-emergency medical transportation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% between 2019 and 2025 in terms of value. The overall population of the elderly is increasing over the globe. Globally, the population aged 65 and over is growing faster than all other age groups. According to stats from World Population Prospects, by 2050, one in six people in the world will be over age 65 (16%), up from one in 11 in 2019 (9%).

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and kidney disease is another major factor that is accelerating the demand for affordable and convenient transportation services. Non-emergency medical transportation is especially important for those with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, COPD, or asthma as the patients will have access to routine and preventative care, increasing overall health outcomes and avoiding costly ambulance bills or emergency room visits.

Additionally, favorable reimbursement plans in several high-income countries are also anticipated to accelerate the growth of non-emergency medical transportation services. However, the unfavorable reimbursement policies and lack of awareness about non-emergency medical transportation in several developing economies are likely to hamper the growth of the non-emergency medical transportation market. Also, several on-demand ride-sharing service providers are entering into the NEMT market owing to several opportunities.

North America is the Dominant Region in the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation System Market

Geographically, North America is the dominant region in the non-emergency medical transportation system market. In the U.S., as a result of the Affordable Care Act, more preventative and follow-up treatments are covered by health insurance plans that increase the adoption of the non-emergency medical transportation facilities. The well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high spending capacity of the people and the presence of healthcare transportation service providers contribute to the high revenue in the North America region.

Segment Covered

The report on global non-emergency medical transportation market covers segments such as end-user. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, nursing care facilities, airport shuttle, medical laboratories, and schools.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-non-emergency-medical-transportation-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Xpress Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, Inc., M&S Transport Pty Ltd., Elite Medical Transport of Texas LLC, American Medical Response, Inc., Molina Healthcare, Inc., ProHealth Care Inc., and FirstGroup PLC.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the non-emergency medical transportation.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.