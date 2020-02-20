Global Oral Vaccine Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2025

The latest report on “Oral Vaccine Market (Type – Attenuated, Inactive, and Others; Application – Polio, Rabies, Tuberculosis, Respiratory Infection, HIV, and Cholera; End User – Hospitals, and Clinics): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global oral vaccine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The demand for oral vaccines is rising rapidly as they are safe and easy to administer. It is convenient for all ages. It protects from many infectious diseases acquired through oral transmission. It is cost-effective. There are different types of oral poliovirus vaccine which may contain one, a combination of two or all three different serotypes of the attenuated vaccine. Oral delivery of vaccine represents the foremost enticing mode of administration over other routes of delivery. The oral vaccine is used against many diseases such as polio, typhoid, and cholera. Rotavirus and Rota Teq are two currently used oral vaccines which protect against rotavirus gastroenteritis. Rotavirus and Rota Teq protection can reach 85% to 100% to prevent severe rotavirus gastroenteritis. As of April 2019, no oral vaccines are available for the Zika virus. However, the number of vaccines are currently in clinical trials.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases in developing countries is the factor driving the growth of the oral vaccine market. Elimination of needles in the vaccination process and their safe and cost-effective nature are the factors propelling the oral vaccine market. Growing government support for an oral vaccine is boosting the oral vaccine market. The growing availability of funding for vaccine R&D is the factor enhancing the oral vaccine market.

However, the storage and distribution cost of the vaccine is higher than any other pharmaceutical product, as it requires specialized equipment and monitoring devices. The lack of proper storage and distribution facilities can deteriorate vaccine quality. Thus, the high cost of vaccine development and storage remains one of the major restraints to the growth of the oral vaccine market. Adjuvants are used for increasing the efficacy of vaccines. Companies are researching new adjuvant combinations and novel immunomodulatory molecules to enhance antigen-specific protection from diseases, such as cancer, hepatitis, HIV. Thus, the use of adjuvant in vaccines offers favorable opportunities for the oral vaccine market.

Geographically, North America is the dominant region in the oral vaccine market. Recent USFDA approvals for oral vaccines for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis & cholera and periodical mass immunization programs held by the government drive the oral vaccine market in North America. Europe holds the second largest market share in the oral vaccine market.

Factors such as availability of funding & venture capital investments for the development of new vaccines and increasing government initiatives are expected to drive market growth in the Europe region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the oral vaccine market. Rising incidence of HIV and influenza drives the oral vaccine market in the Asia Pacific. Also, increasing investments by companies in emerging countries, such as India and China is contributing to the growth of the market

Segment Covered

The report on the global oral vaccine market covers segments such as type, application, and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include attenuated, inactive, and others. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include polio, rabies, tuberculosis, respiratory infection, HIV, and cholera. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals and clinics.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., QUÍMICA SUIZA S.A., PaxVax Corporation, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Shanghai BravoBio Co., Ltd.

