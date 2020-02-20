Global Orphan Drugs Market to 2025| Oncology, Gastrointestinal, Pulmonary, Neurology, Hematology, Cardio-vascular, Metabolic disorders, Endocrinology

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Orphan Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Orphan diseases can be defined as the medical conditions which impacts a small group of the population and are mostly genetic in nature. For the treatment of these rare diseases pharmaceutical agents are specifically developed which are known as orphan drugs. The market for these orphan drugs is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of rare diseases, focus of government and non-government organizations on creating awareness, research and development grants, and fee waivers and tax credits offered, among others.



Global Orphan Drugs Market: Research Methodology

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of drugs employed in the treatment of rare diseases in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Bn for disease type, product type, distribution channel, and geography for the period 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors.

The Orphan Drugs Market has been segmented as follows:

Orphan Drugs Market, by Disease Type, Revenue (US$ Bn) 2015-2025

Oncology

Gastrointestinal

Pulmonary

Neurology

Hematology

Cardio-vascular

Metabolic disorders

Endocrinology

Infectious diseases

Others



Orphan Drugs Market, by Product Type, Revenue (US$ Bn) 2015-2025

Biologic

Non-biologic

Orphan Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel, Revenue (US$ Bn) 2015-2025

Hospital Pharmacies

Speciality Pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Others



Global Orphan Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Companies profiled in the nurse call systems market report are Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca plc, Eisai Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Inc., Shire plc, and Amgen, Inc., among others.



