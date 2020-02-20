Global Parenteral Products Packaging Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2019-2025

The latest report on “Parenteral Products Packaging Market (Product Type – Bottles, Ampoules, Prefilled Syringes, Vials, Bags, and Cartridges; Material Type – Glass, Plastic, PVC, Polymer, and Other Material Types): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global parenteral products packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Parenteral products are directly injected into the body tissue. This packaging plays a vital role in pharmaceutical packaging companies. This packaging provides greater stability, the efficiency of the drug and end-user safety. The leading players in the global parenteral products packaging market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that expand their market share.

The rising technological advancement in parenteral solutions such as green packaging technology stimulates the growth of the parenteral products packaging market. The increasing use of plastic products for primary packaging drives the growth of the parenteral products packaging market. The surge in demand for sustainable packaging in pharmaceutical manufacturers propels the growth of the parenteral products packaging market.

The rising number of chronic diseases boosts the number of surgical procedures stimulating the expansion of the parenteral products packaging market. In addition, factors such as smoking, obesity, consumption of alcoholic beverages, and many more promote the growth of the parenteral products packaging market. On the other side, the complex registration process of packaging hinders the growth of the parenteral products packaging market. Moreover, technological development stimulates innovations that create numerous opportunities for the growth of the parenteral products packaging market.

Based on geography, the global parenteral products packaging market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a premium share in the global parenteral products packaging market. The rising aging population and the growing number of health-conscious people in North America contribute to the growth of the parenteral products packaging market in North America. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to expand with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The stringent regulations and implications in pharmaceutical products formed by the government in developing countries stimulate the growth of the parenteral products packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is showing growth in the global parenteral products packaging market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global parenteral products packaging market covers segments such as product type and material type. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include bottles, ampoules, prefilled syringes, vials, bags, and cartridges. On the basis of material type, the sub-markets include glass, plastic, PVC, polymer, and other material types.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Unilife Corporation, Schott AG, RPC Group plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Berry Global Inc., Nipro Corporation, Stevanato Group, Ypsomed Holding AG, Terumo Corporation, and other companies.

