Global Pepsin Market: Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2025

Pepsin is a type of aspartic acid hydrolase whose zymogen (pepsinogen) is released by the chief cells in the stomach and that degrades food proteins into peptides. It is also a type of protease.

The Pepsin industry concentration is very high; there are several key manufacturers in the world, and located in Italy, India and China. This report not included the product that the produced for own use.

The key players are A. Constantino & C. (IT), Mitushi Pharma (IN), Biolaxi Corporation (IN), Kin Master (BR), Feideli Pharmaceutical (CN), Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical (CN), Chongqing Qquanxin Xiangsheng (CN) and Sichuan Biosyn Pharmaceutical (CN)

China is the No.1 players, it takes about 2/3 of the global market production, Italy has a big producer, i.e. A. Constantino & C. (IT), who mainly sell its products to Europe and Japan market.

With the manufacturing process developing, the activity of pepsin is increasing, now the actively of 1:10000 product take majority of the market.

In the applications area, the developed regions like Europe have three main applications:

1. Inspection and quarantine: such as pig ciliates

2. Pharmaceuticals

3. Health supplements

But to the developing regions like China, the downstream are concentrated in Pharmaceuticals, the health supplements product is few, also for inspection and quarantine.

The key consumption markets locate at Europe, Americas and China. The Europe takes the market share of 35.4%, followed by China with 34.7%, North America with 9.7% in revenue.

The prices between different producers are different. The price of high activity is above double with that of low activity ones. For the same activity, the price from Italy is about 60% higher than that of in China.

The product price is also affect by the environmental policy, the price is increase highly in 2015 due to the strictly Chinese environmental policy, it also caused the slow upwards trend of price in these years and next years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Pepsin will increase.

The global Pepsin market is valued at 20 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 42 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pepsin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pepsin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

A. Constantino & C.(Italy)

Mitushi Pharma(India)

Biolaxi Corporation(India)

Kin Master(Brazil)

Feideli Pharmaceutical(China)

Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical(China)

Chongqing Qquanxin Xiangsheng(China)

Sichuan Biosyn Pharmaceutical(China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Activity (min. 1:10000)

Low Activity (below 1:10000)

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Inspection & Quarantine

Health Supplements

Other

