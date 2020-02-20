Global Recruitment Market 2019 by Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024
Global “Recruitment Market Report” available at Analytical Research Cognizance. This report contains detailed information on clientele, applications and contact information.
Recruitment (hiring) is a core function of human resource management. Recruitment refers to the process of finding and hiring the best-qualified candidate (from within or outside of an organization) for a job opening, in a timely and cost effective manner. The recruitment process includes analyzing the requirements of a job, attracting employees to that job, screening and selecting applicants, hiring, and integrating the new employee to the organization. Internet-based technologies to support all aspects of recruitment have become widespread.
Scope of the Report:
The main drivers of the market here are: economic development, technology development and the internet thinking. The development trend of the recruitment industry is towards service specialization, mobile terminal, form of community-oriented or open towards the platform. What is more, the industry is still need keeping on innovation to promote its development.
The global recruitment industry market has been growing fast in recent years; the players are facing the fierce competition in the market. Multinational and domestic companies together occupy a big market share of the global market through their quantity service and advance technology.
Based on the global economic trends, we analyst the recruitment industry in the global region to continue to grow at a faster rate over the next five years.
The global Recruitment market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Recruitment.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Recruitment market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Recruitment market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Adecco
Randstad
Manpower Group
Recruit
Allegis Group
ADP
CIIC
Hays
Kelly Services
Robert Half
Mercer
Aon Hewitt
Temp Holdings
Teamlease
Jobrapido
CareerBuilder
Innovsource
IKYA
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Traditional Recruitment
Digital Recruitment
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Recruitment of Permanent Staffing
Recruitment of Temporary Staffing
