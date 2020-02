Global Remote Weapon Station Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Remote Weapon Station Market (by technology (CIWS, remote-controlled gun systems), platform (land, airborne, naval), component (human interface machines, weapons, armaments, sensors), weapon type (lethal weapon, non-lethal weapon)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of remote weapon station.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure remote weapon station cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential remote weapon station growth factors. According to the report the global remote weapon station market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The remote weapon station is also popularly known as the remote weapon system (RWS). It is a remotely operated weaponized system often equipped with a surveillance system and fire control system for light-medium caliber weapons. These weapons systems can be installed on ground combat vehicles, air-based combat platforms or sea-based combat platforms. This equipment is mounted on modern military vehicles or may also be retrofitted onto existing vehicles and can also be integrated with the grenade launcher.

The interface and operating software permit the weapon system to be changed within minutes. The armaments such as machine guns to grenade launcher are automatically detected and the weapon station adapts it’s ballistic accordingly. The weapon station consists of a sophisticated weapon tower featuring electro-optical sights and allows the system to be operated from inside the vehicle with a high degree of precision to protect the gunner from being exposed.

The key factor contributing to the growth of the remote weapon station market is the increasing deployment of remote weapon stations on combat vehicles. This remote weapon station provides many benefits such as it provides fast and accurate aim and fire capabilities with high precision, also it can be integrated with existing technologies and infrastructure, a seamless & convenient human-machine interface and provides minimal risk to the operator. In addition, a rising number of cross border conflicts and terrorist activities are fueling the remote weapon station market.

Also, the on-ongoing military modernization program is augmenting the growth of the market. However, mobility, maintenance, potential faults, reloading are some of the few examples of the downsides of having a remote weapon station (RWS), these downsides can act as a restraint for the growth of the market. Improvement in accuracy, range of the weapons and safety of the gunner, development of Spot and Shoot weapons and increase in military budgets are some of the factors that can create lucrative opportunities for the remote weapon station market in upcoming years.

North America is the Leading Region in Remote Weapon Station Market

Among the Geographies, North America is the leading region in the remote weapon station market, followed by Europe. The U.S accounts for the major market share in the North America region owing to the highest defense expenditures. The U.S spends around 3.3% of its GDP on defense expenditures. According to a trusted source, In 2015 US defense spending outstripped that of China, Russia, the UK, France, Japan, Saudi Arabia and India combined. The U.S is expected to remain dominant in the remote station weapon market throughout the forecast period, 2018-2024.

In 2017, U.S president Trump had announced plans to increase the U.S defense budget in 2018 by $ 54 billion dollars in order to rebuild the depleted military of the U.S. Countries like Russia, the U.K, and France are leading countries contributing to the growth of the Europe remote weapon station market. Furthermore, Countries like Saudi Arabia, India, and some South American countries are offering lucrative growth opportunities for the remote weapon station market in upcoming years on account of an increase in the defense budget and initiatives taken by the government to modernize the military.

Market Segmentation by Technology, Platform, Component, Weapon Type and Mobility

The report on the global remote weapon station market covers segments such as technology, platform, component, weapon type, and mobility. On the basis of technology the global remote weapon station market is categorized into CIWS and remote-controlled gun systems. On the basis of platform the global remote weapon station market is categorized into the land, airborne and naval. On the basis of component the global remote weapon station market is categorized into human interface machines, weapons & armaments, and sensors. On the basis of weapon type the global remote weapon station market is categorized into a lethal weapon and non-lethal weapon. On the basis of mobility the global remote weapon station market is categorized into moving and stationary.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global remote weapon station market such as Raytheon Company, Elbit Systems, Kongsberg Gruppen, General Dynamics Corporation, Leonardo S.P.A., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Aselsan A.S, Rheinmetall AG, BAE Systems Plc and Saab AB.

