Global Robotic Paint Booth Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Robotic Paint Booth Market (by product type (paint booth, paint robot), end-user (automotive sector, non-automotive sector), region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of robotic paint booth.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure robotic paint booth cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential robotic paint booth growth factors. According to the report the global robotic paint booth market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Automated systems such as paint booths and paint robots can deliver output with optimum quality along with speed and accuracy. The adoption of automated production techniques that make the process fast and reduce errors are the factors driving the growth of the robotic paint booth market. Additionally, paint robots hold safety standards by minimizing the exposure of human workers to paint fumes and other environmental risks.

However, the robotic stage is expensive at the initial stage of installation which is expected to be the restraining factor for the growth of the market. Moreover, rising applications of robotics technology, an increase in expenditure on healthcare and significant industrial developments in countries such as India and China are expected to provide huge opportunities for the key players in the robotic paint booth market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Product Type and End-User

The report on the global robotic paint booth market covers segments such as product type and end-user. On the basis of product type, the global robotic paint booth market is categorized into the paint booth and paint robot. On the basis of end-user, the global robotic paint booth market is categorized into the automotive sector and the non-automotive sector.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global robotic paint booth market such as ABB, Eisenmann SE, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Durr AG, FANUC Corporation, Giffin, Kawasaki, and Staubli.

