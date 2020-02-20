Global Seasonal Influenza Market to 2026| Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Roche

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Seasonal Influenza: Competitive Landscape to 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Influenza, often referred to as the flu, is an acute infection caused by one of the three closely related viruses designated as influenza types A, B, and C. The influenza A H1N1 and H3N2, and influenza B strains are those responsible for seasonal influenza infections. The symptoms of influenza are similar to those of the common cold, though they are usually more severe, have a sudden onset, last for one to two weeks, and are normally self-limiting without medical treatment. The very young, elderly, and patients with chronic illness such as diabetes, asthma, or cardiovascular disease are most at risk of complications due to influenza.



Get FREE Sample Report PDF @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1956811

This report provides an assessment of the pipeline, clinical, and commercial landscape of seasonal influenza. Overall, GlobalData expects new drug approvals to drive a shift in the treatment and prophylaxis of seasonal influenza over the next decade (2016-2026).

Scope

This report combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace. Components of the slide deck include –

– Pipeline Assessment: regional breakdown, promising late-stage products, early-stage pipeline by product type

– Clinical Trials Assessment: trial breakdown by phase, leading industry and non-industry sponsors, enrollment analytics

– Commercial Assessment: leading marketed products, current and future players

– Competitive Landscape Analysis: key market events (2016-2026).



View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/seasonal-influenza-competitive-landscape-to-2026-report.html/toc

Reasons to buy

– Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global seasonal influenza market.

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global seasonal influenza market in the future.

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Table of Contents

1. Preface 2

1.1 Table of Contents 2

1.2 Abbreviations 3

1.3 Related Reports 4

1.4 Upcoming Related Reports 5

2. Executive Summary 6

2.2 Key Findings 7

2.2 Key Events 8

3. Introduction 9

3.1 Report Scope 10

3.2 Disease Overview and Epidemiology 12

4. Pipeline Assessment 15

4.1 Pipeline Overview 16

4.2 Pipeline Breakdown by Region/Country 18

4.3 Pipeline Breakdown by Molecule Type and Target 19

4.4 Drug Review Designations 20

4.5 Products in Clinical Development 21

5. Clinical Trial Assessment 23

5.1 Clinical Trials Overview 24

5.2 Top Sponsors of Clinical Trials in Seasonal influenza 25

5.3 Trial Breakdown by Region 27

5.4 Therapy Area Perspective 28

5.5 Enrollment Analytics 29

…



Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1956811

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com