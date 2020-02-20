Global Thermal Printing Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Thermal Printing Market (by printer type (kiosk and ticket printers, card printers, RFID printers, barcode printers and point of sale (pos) printers), format type (into industrial format, mobile format and desktop format) and application (manufacturing and industrial, government, retail, transportation and logistics, healthcare and hospitality and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of thermal printing.

Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure thermal printing cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential thermal printing growth factors. According to report the global thermal printing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Thermal Printing Market: Market Insight

The thermal printing is a digital printing process that is used to print the image on the paper by selectively heating coated thermochromic paper, or thermal paper. The paper used in the thermal printing is coated with the material that changes its color when the heat is applied. In terms of quality, speed and technological advancements, the thermal printing (or printers) offers various benefits over the other printing technologies such as Offset, Letterpress and so on which increase its popularity among the consumers. The thermal printers operates on the combination of two different technologies direct thermal and thermal transfer. Thermal printers are faster and effective then the dot matrix printers, so now-a-days they are used in various applications such as banking, airline, healthcare and so on.

Thermal Printing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Thermal printing has several benefits such as Low maintenance cost, easy printing ability, faster speed that is creates the demand of thermal printing worldwide. The various industries are focusing on the Productivity Improvements that leads to rapidly growing adoption of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Technologies that helps to drives the thermal printer across the world. In addition, rising use of thermal printers for various printing applications and the growing use of wireless technologies for the mobile printers are likely to boost the market growth. The growing E-commerce industry anticipated to escalate the growth of thermal printers over the forecast period.

Barcodes are the important integral to various automate systems. The thermal printing is not effective for the barcodes printing as it gives the poor-quality image that may hamper the market growth of thermal printing. Furthermore, adoption of thermal printing technology in various application such as retail, airline, banking, and entertainment and healthcare industry is rising rapidly is likely to boost the demand of thermal printing market. Moreover, the ongoing research for technological advance in thermal printing technology to improve the quality of image is likely to create more opportunities for the companies work in thermal imaging.

North America Dominates the Market of Thermal Printing

Geographically, North America dominates the market of thermal printing owing to the vast use of thermal printing in various application such as retail, packaging, transportation, logistics applications and others. The Asia-pacific is the fastest growing region in the thermal printing market on account of increase adoption of thermal printers in various end-use industries.

Thermal Printing Market: Segmentation

The report on global thermal printing market covers segments such as, printer type, format type and application. On the basis of printer type the global thermal printing market is categorized into kiosk and ticket printers, card printers, rfid printers, barcode printers and point of sale (pos) printers. On the basis of format type the global thermal printing market is categorized into industrial format, mobile format and desktop format. On the basis of application, the global thermal printing market is categorized into manufacturing and industrial, government, retail, transportation and logistics, healthcare and hospitality and others.

Thermal Printing Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global thermal printing market such as, Epson, Bixolon, Fujitsu, SATO Holdings, Honeywell, Zebra Technologies, Toshiba TEC, TSC Auto ID, Brother International and Star Micronics.

Reasons to Buy this Report: