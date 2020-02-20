Global Traction Motor Market Competition Analysis by Player’s 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Traction Motor Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

A traction motor is an electric motor used for propulsion of a vehicle, such as an electric locomotive or electric roadway vehicle.

The EV Traction Motor consumption volume was 128.24 K Units in 2012 and is expected to reach 1022.55 K Units in 2016 and 6790.26 K Units in 2021. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (55.89%) in 2016, followed by the North America and Europe.

At present, the manufactures of EV Traction Motor are concentrated in Europe, North America, Japan and China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 49.15% in 2016. The global leading players in this market are BYD, ZF, Nissan and Continental AG.

The EV Traction Motor are mainly used by Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles. The main application of EV Traction Motor is Passenger cars, accounting about 80% market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of downstream industry and the government support, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

According to this study, over the next five years the Traction Motor market will register a 43.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13300 million by 2024, from US$ 2230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Traction Motor business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

AC Induction Motor

Permanent Magnet Motor

Other Types

Segmentation by application

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Others

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BYD

ZF

Nissan

Continental AG

Meidensha

Broad-Ocean

Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

BMW

BOSCH

Fukuta

Dajun Tech

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Remy International

Magna

Deyang Electrics

Greatland Electrics

Traction Motor Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

