Global Trocars Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecasts to 2019-2025

The latest report on “Trocars Market (Product Type – Disposable Trocars, Reusable Trocars, Reposable Trocars, and Accessories; Application – General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, and Other Application; End-user – Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global trocars market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

A trocar is a medical device used in the medicine, veterinary, and embalming process. It is made of the obturator, cannula, and a seal. In March 2019, the Fujifilm interlock trocar has been launched by FUJIFILM. New Development, which is used to control a laparoscope and a hand instrument. It is designed in such a way that makes surgery easier, more efficient for surgeons, and less invasive for patients. Additional features include an integrated lens cleaning function, which helps to clean the lens and restore the intense image quality without removing the scope from the trocar. In addition, the FDA has given 510k authorization to Fujifilm interlock trocar and will be commercially available in the U.S in the forecast period.

The laparoscopic methodologies help to bring down the danger of postoperative contaminations and also lowers the chance of gaining any further complications. Thus, the rising adoption of laparoscopic bariatric procedures is the factor driving the trocars market. In addition, technological advancements in the field of laparoscopy are anticipated to experience rapid growth in the market. In recent times, increasing adoption of the trocars in some cases of the gynecological problems has contributed progression to the market. Rising adoption of the minimally invasive surgical procedures, in turn, boosts the same market. The features such as integrated lens cleaning function and saving time as well as reducing the need for repositioning are impelling the market.

However, complications such as vascular or visceral injury, abdominal wall hematoma, trocar site pain, and trocar site hernias yet remains one of the major restraints to this market. In addition, the lack of skilled healthcare professionals and surgeons to efficiently handle the trocars are the other hampering factor in this market. Moreover, the increasing technological advancement such as the Fujifilm interlock trocar offers favorable opportunities for this market.

North America is the Dominant Region in the Trocars Market

Geographically, North America is the dominant region in the trocars market due to the increasing inclination for laparoscopic surgeries to open surgeries and prominent market contributors in terms of product innovation. The U.S. is the leading revenue contributor in the region. In addition, growing awareness about the minimally invasive surgeries and increasing healthcare expenditure are the factors anticipating to experience rapid growth to the market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period owing to cumulative healthcare expenditure and technological advancements. Furthermore, government initiatives contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, training programs for surgeons on laparoscopic surgery is a major initiative taken by the Ministry of Health, in China. This, in turn, boosting the market.

Segment Covered

The report on global trocars market covers segments such as product type, application, and end-user. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include disposable trocars, reusable trocars, responsible trocars, and accessories. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include general surgery, gynecological surgery, urological surgery, bariatric surgery, and other application. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as CONMED Corporation, The Cooper Companies Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, GENICON, INC, Medtronic, B. Braun Medical Inc., FUJIFILM New Development Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

