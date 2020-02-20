Global Video Laryngoscope Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2025

The latest report on “Video Laryngoscope Market (Type – Rigid Laryngoscop, and Transnasal Flexible Laryngoscope; End User – Hospital, ENT Clinics, and Diagnostic Laboratories): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global video laryngoscope market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Video Laryngoscope is a medical device that is used to obtain the view of vocal folds, glottis which is part of the larynx. The video laryngoscope finds application in intubation during the administration of general anesthesia, detecting causes of voice problems such as breathing voice, hoarse voice and weak voice, and evaluating difficulty in swallowing and detecting strictures. There are several potential advantages of a video laryngoscope as the system provides high-quality video images that are enlarged on the video monitor for easier visualization. It also provides high accuracy, minimal tissue injury and less scaring.

Growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures is the major driving factor for the growth of the video laryngoscope market. Furthermore, increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about technologically advanced video laryngoscopes and its advantages over traditional laryngoscopes are the factors impelling the growth of the video laryngoscope market. This gives the patient a better experience. The increased reliability, less expensive procedure and increased availability of instruments are the factors driving the growth of the video laryngoscope market. There is an increase in demand for video laryngoscope in the care facilities due to several benefits offered by the device.

However, a certain complication of video laryngoscope is likely to lower the adoption of video laryngoscope. The high cost of video laryngoscopes will also pose a challenge for the growth of the video laryngoscope market. Moreover, increasing advancements in the video laryngoscope are expected to increase its benefits and escalate the demand for video laryngoscope in the upcoming years.

North America is the Dominant Region in the Global Video Laryngoscope Market

Geographically, North America is the dominant region in the global video laryngoscope market. The U.S. contributes heavily to the growth of the video laryngoscope market. The growth in this region is mainly attributed to the growing elderly population and the high spending capacity of the population.

Furthermore, an increase in the prevalence of cancer and other disorders related to larynx are other factors driving the market in North America. Europe holds the second largest market share in the video laryngoscope market due to high investment in healthcare facilities. The Asia Pacific holds the third-largest market share in the video laryngoscope market

Segment Covered

The report on the global video laryngoscope market covers segments such as type and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include rigid laryngoscop, and transnasal flexible laryngoscope. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, ENT clinics, and diagnostic laboratories.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Orlvision GmbH, Aircraft Medical Limited, King Systems, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., PRODOL MEDITEC, and Verathon Inc.

