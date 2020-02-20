Global Vitamin D Testing Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The latest report on “Vitamin D Testing Market (Test Type – 25(OH) D Testing, 1, 25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing, and 24, 25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing; Application – Clinical Testing, Research Testing, and Other Application; End-user – Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Other End-user): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global vitamin D testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Vitamin D testing is advised for the people who are in a long term in a care facility if people are suffering from vitamin D deficiency and past history of the low-trauma fracture, low blood calcium or phosphate. The test which is used to measure accurately the concentration of vitamin D in our body is a 25-hydroxy vitamin D blood test. For the healthy person, the level of 20 nanograms/milliliter to 50 ng/mL is considered as suitable while less as 12 ng/mL indicates vitamin D deficiency. Abnormal levels of vitamin D indicates bone disorders, nutrition problems, organ damage, or other medical conditions. On 22 Dec 2019, researchers at Curtin University tested the cells of 300 women undergoing fertility treatment. They have found that those, who lacked sufficient level of vitamin-D, were much less likely to develop a mature embryo; while those who had a sufficient level of vitamin-D, were 3.5-times more likely to develop a mature embryo. Thereby, Vitamin D is necessary for the development of the mature embryo of women.

The rising prevalence of vitamin D deficiency owing to low intake of healthy food, changing lifestyle and poor absorption of nutrients are contributing to the growth of the vitamin D testing market. In addition, a high risk of developing vitamin deficiency includes pregnant & breastfeeding, children under 5 years of age. Growing investment and awareness by the government as well as by the private organization drives the growth of the market. Approval and commercialization of the new test are other factors enhancing the market. The growing advancement in the trend of vitamin D testing such as point of care testing which helps to gives a result within few minutes boosts the market.

However, the decline rate of reimbursement and stringent government regulations associated with the sales of vitamin D deficiency is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. The cost-efficient vitamin D deficiency test is anticipated to create new opportunities in this market. The measurement of 25-hydroxy vitamin D is not always accurate and precise which can be one of the challenges in the market.

North America Accounts for the Highest Share of the Market

Geographically, North America accounts for the highest share of the market due to the availability of several commercialized products in this region as well as the presence of the major players. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the increasing investment in healthcare as well as the commercialization of the test in Japan and China.

Segment Covered

The report on the global vitamin D testing market covers segments such as test type, application, and end-user. On the basis of test type, the sub-markets include 25(OH) D testing, 1, 25-dihydroxy vitamin D testing, and 24, 25-dihydroxy vitamin D testing. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include clinical testing, research testing, and other application. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and other end-user.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., BioMérieux SA, DiaSorin S.p.A.

