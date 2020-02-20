Global Wrist Watch Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Product (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Wrist Watch Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

This comprehensive Wrist Watch research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Watch is a small timepiece intended to be carried or worn by a person. It is designed to keep working despite the motions caused by the person’s activities. A wristwatch is designed to be worn on a wrist, attached by a watch strap or other type of bracelet.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the wrist watch industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Switzerland, Japan, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R and D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, so the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese wrist watch production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market will increase competitiveness..

Chinese wrist watch industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international wrist watch largest manufacture country, in addition to middle and low wrist watch products, some leading companies have been able to provide some high-end wrist watch products, so they have already had a competitive edge in the international arena.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese wrist watch market demand is exuberant so it can provide a good opportunity for the development of wrist watch market and technology.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area and the future will still have more new investment entering the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic equipment, Chinese domestic equipment has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortened compared with the imported equipment.

Although wrist watch brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wrist Watch market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 64300 million by 2024, from US$ 47400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wrist Watch business, shared in Chapter 3.

Global Wrist Watch in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Wrist Watch Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Wrist Watch Market in the near future.

Segmentation by product type

Sport Watches

Luxury Watches

Diamond Watches

Quartz Watches

Mechanical Watches

Water Resistant Watches

Smartwatch

Segmentation by application

Daliy Use

Collection

Others

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Swatch Group

Rolex

Richemont

LVMH

Fossil

Citizen

Seiko

Patek Philippe

Casio

Chopard

Audemars Piguet

Movado Group

Kering

Breitling

Franck Muller

Folli Follie

Festina

Morellato and Sector

Time Watch

Fiyta

Rossini

Ebohr

Sea-Gull

Rarone

Geya

Poscer

Golgen

Movebest

Polaris

Tianba

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Wrist Watch Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

